Throughout history, Juneteenth has been known as Jubilee Day, Freedom Day, Liberation Day, Emancipation Day and now, for just the second year, a national holiday. Kokomo will celebrate it Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Studebaker Park behind Carver Community Center.
“Literally behind the center on the black top,” says executive director Danta Rogers. “What we called the black top back in the day. That’s where all the parties were.”
Juneteenth was originally celebrated in Texas on June 19, 1865, when “Black folks were able to finally begin taking steps toward freedom,” as white America finally started to enforce the Emancipation Proclamation. Opal Lee, the 95-year-old Texas activist affectionately known as the “grandmother of Juneteenth,” was at the White House when President Joe Biden made Juneteenth the 11th national holiday.
“If we, this generation, ever become free of all the disparities that confront us — the joblessness, homelessness, schools not teaching the truth, the police situations — when we are free of those things, I just know I will feel like they (freed slaves) did,” she told this reporter last year.
Kokomo’s third year of Juneteenth festivities are led and co-produced by the biracial duo of Rogers and attorney Derick Steele, the Kokomo Housing Authority’s executive director. They are 15-year friends and Kokomo natives, who admittedly come from “opposite sides of the track.”
“The look of what we have here, our Black and white or bi-racial team, is what we need to break these barriers in our communities,” says Rogers.
“It is multi-layer,” added Steele during our interview. “We both are members of this community that come from diverse backgrounds. We’ve both spent our entire lives either working or devoted to the community.”
The duo coordinated their first Juneteenth within a week in 2020.
“One reason I did want to join with him is because I knew something needed to be done,” opines Rogers. “It was something new to have in our community.”
“One of the focuses for me, after that first year of just getting something put together, has been how do we bridge that divide in this community,” Steele continues. “Danta comes from a part of this community that I do not come from, and I come from a part of this community that Danta doesn’t come from. We were just talking about the history of the area around Carver and what Danta experienced, and what his mother and his family experienced, growing up going to segregated schools in that area.
“There was mention of Maple Crest Middle School being the school where white people went because it was created to cater to more affluent members of the community,” Steele adds. “That is where I went to school. I did not know that about Maple Crest but that is where my family lived. I come from a white factory family. I come from the south end of Kokomo. The other side of the tracks. There is absolutely a division in this community between of the 01 and the 02, the North-enders and the South-enders.”
Rogers is hopeful that Juneteenth can be a healing holiday that begins to bridge the gap between ethnic and economic communities.
“We’ve got to say when are we going to get past a lot of this and start bridging these things together where we all can live in this community and be loving and have a great place for our families to grow and to live,” Rogers says. “And Kokomo is a great place, don’t get me wrong, but there is still some dividing here. I am working at a historical facility, and it was built because of segregation. Across the street diagonally is Douglass School, where every person of color went to school in Kokomo. Pastor William Smith, a member of this committee, is helping to renovate Douglass School. That is what we mean about trying to bring these things together and make it a great community for everyone.”
The Carver Community Center was founded in 1947 by the Rev. Henry Perry and named after George Washington Carver.
“His vision of community and organizational collaboration to benefit students of all ethnic backgrounds is alive and well,” states Carver’s website page.
Steele argues there “are those undercurrents and undertones about racial divide” that still exist but believes Kokomo is a microcosm of our country. “We are so divided on all these different issues,” he says. “And in Kokomo you have racial divisions, you have North end versus South end divisions, you have different communities within Kokomo that feel divided among each other. You have youth versus maturity divisions. You have all these divisions right here in our own community. How can we expect the country as a whole to overcome those divisions if we cannot even address them locally?”
Saturday’s Juneteenth celebration will feature music, games, food and education focusing on community, class and culture.
“Those are what we are building upon,” Steele tells me. “Music is the entertainment. Juneteenth festivals historically have been celebrations — whether it be gospel music or modern music. Juneteenth celebrations often center around the food and the music. We have two live bands. We are working on a gospel choir to open the event, and then we have a DJ with open line dancing at the stage on the black top. There will also a Provider Fair, organizations that help the community overcome barriers and obstacles in their life.”
Rogers adds determinedly, “We are also taking the opportunity, particularly with the youth, on the history and importance of Juneteenth — what it means and why it is important to celebrate and acknowledge its existence. I know if I say something to my 35-year-old son, he probably wouldn’t know what Juneteenth really means. They do not know the history behind the Community Center, and why it was built by Rev. Perry. They don’t even know where the name Carver came from. It’s so important because our history was not taught in school. Juneteenth was never talked about.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.