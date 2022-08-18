“It’s bringing ownership to the city of Kokomo that this was Miami land, and that is important.” — Sally Tuttle, Native American activist and savant
Sally Tuttle, has been the voice and visionary for Indiana’s Native Americans for decades, traveling the state seeking respect and recognition for her culture. As an Indian activist and savant, the recently dedicated downtown Kokomo mural on the banks of Wildcat Creek is not merely a pretty painting but also a bold political statement for a civilization that has historically been overlooked and mistreated.
“It says Miamis were here and are still here,” Tuttle opines about the new mural on the east wall of The Foxes Trails restaurant. “What was taken away has been brought back by art.”
“Every community owes its existence and vitality to generations from around the world who contributed their hopes, dreams and energy to making the history that led to this moment,” Tetia Lee, The Arts Federation’s executive director, echoed to the large crowd of onlookers attending Sunday’s dedication ceremonies. “We pay our respect to elders past, present and future, and extend that respect to other Indigenous people who are present.”
Relocating from California to Indiana, Tuttle’s Oklahoma grandmother told her, “They don’t like Indians there.” The Choctaw Indian didn’t understand the implications until after living here.
“I couldn’t understand the state named Indiana after the land of Indians and there was such a blank history of Native American Indians. It was all pre-removal,” Tuttle laments. “My goal is to make sure that the Native community of the state of Indiana is projected in a positive, correct vision of who we are today. We have a long tradition. Just because it doesn’t fit into somebody’s mold of what we are, it has been my goal to make sure they understand there are 101 different tribes represented here. We have a different way of life, but we are all part of the community of the state of Indiana. If you can say that’s activism, I don’t know.”
Arts curator and producer Robin Williams does. She calls her just that, an accomplished activist. “Sally Tuttle is truly one of Indiana’s most important and impactful ‘warrior women,’ fighting for the rights and recognition of Native American Indian people throughout our state,” says Williams, The Arts Federation’s Howard County representative. “I couldn’t think of a better person to assist in orchestrating a cultural vision for our ‘Art as Social Discourse’ Kokomo Mural Project.”
Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore says the mural tells “more of the story of Kokomo” and lights up downtown. “The emphasis has been placed on art in the downtown area,” Moore says. “This is more than an amazing addition to that.”
“Moore’s presence and participation in the mural dedication was significant,” Tuttle says. “That’s helpful that he is from a Native American background, and that he is a member of a tribe, and we don’t have the same resistance as I’ve had with previous mayors, but it is still politics. It is still a political arena.“
Sarah Siders Bitzel is the Miami Indian descendent whose likeness is portrayed. She had never modeled before the mural’s photography session.
“He captured the necklace really well because it is an important artifact of my family,” Bitzel says of “Detour,” the Denver-based artist. “The vibrant colors are really cool. He did a great job.”
“I’m very proud of Sarah, who I have known she was a pre-teen,” adds Tuttle. “I knew her grandmother, Laura Siders, and I think she is going to surpass her grandmother in the fight for the Miami people’s recognition.”
Moore told longtime principal Miami Nation Chief Brian Buchanan “Ne Wee” which means “thank you.”
“Sarah is a wonderful representative on our Council,” says Chief Buchanan. “She is our tribal secretary, so this is completely appropriate. I am really glad that she is the one who got this honor.”
Artist Thomas Evans aka “Detour” is a 38-year-old self-described Air Force brat who completed the mural in just three days.
“We have a very spiritual and impactful piece,” Evans says of his artwork. “What you are looking at is Sarah looking up in a prayerful pose. She said that at many of the gatherings and powwows they will have a chance to look up to the sky and pray so I wanted to capture that.”
He adds, “For me, it’s like a history lesson but also exploratory in a fun way. If I did something super traditional people would drive by but because it is colorful and done in a different way people will stop — who is that what is that, let me learn more — so that’s why I like using a ton of color.”
That color is now vividly displayed on the east wall of The Foxes Trails restaurant co-owned by Chris Ward and Linda Lucas.
“He is an amazing artist. It is another little highlight for downtown,” says Ward. It’s a female-owned business and we thought it would be awesome to see something that has to do with empowerment. This is Native American female empowerment, and it’s just beautiful.”
Jerry Paul, a vocal Vietnam veterans activist, perhaps put it best. “To finally say something to the Indian nation, that we do recognize your contribution is mindboggling, especially at that scale,” he opined. “It wasn’t done halfway. It was done classy.”
