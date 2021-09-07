Construction work on the bridge on South McCann Street over the Wildcat Creek near Kokomo Beach is now complete, and the bridge has reopened to the public.
The bridge reopened last weekend after about five months of construction. The more than $2 million project began in April and was originally expected to be completed in three months.
Pegged at a cost of $2.1 million, the project went over budget because of the choice to install “Texas rail” bridge railing, Amber Toole, highway department superintendent, said last week to the County Council. Toole did not say how much the railing caused the project to go over, and a message left for Toole on Monday by the Tribune was not immediately returned.
Now complete, the project vastly improves what was once one of the county’s worst bridges in terms of condition.
The McCann Street bridge replacement is the second bridge replacement paid for in part with federal money in as many years. Last year, the Carter Street bridge near Indiana 931 was replaced. Before it was replaced, the Carter Street bridge was the most dilapidated in the city.
In a previous interview with the Tribune, Tolle said the McCann Street bridge was close to the same condition as the Carter Street bridge once was.
“It’s definitely time for its replacement,” Toole said in April about the McCann Street Bridge. “The surface and also the underlying structure was definitely showing its wear and tear. There is definitely some wear on the beams themselves that was going to become a potential safety issue in the near future.”
