The Kokomo Rescue Mission will continue to provide emergency shelter to those who need it as temperatures plummet in the aftermath of Winter Storm Landon.
Temperatures this weekend are expected to drop below zero degrees Friday and Saturday night, with daytime wind chill values reaching as low as -14 degrees by Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.
Shelter is available day and night for men, women and children at the Kokomo Rescue Mission, 321 W. Mulberry St. Those in need of shelter are asked to call the rescue mission at 765-456-3838.
Additionally, the rescue mission will continue to provide grab-and-go meals every day from noon to 12:30 p.m. and 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. from the dining room on the east side of the main building. Warm beverages and snacks will also be available in the dining room throughout the day Friday and Saturday. Masks are required and social distancing will be observed.
