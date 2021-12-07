The next “Meet the Mayor” event with Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore is scheduled for Tuesday at the Kirkendall Nature Center at Jackson Morrow Park.
The event will be from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at the Nature Center, located at 4200 S. Park Road. Moore and various city department heads will be available to address concerns and answer questions from Kokomo residents.
“I want to wrap up 2021 with some input from our residents,” said Moore in a press release. “The connection between city officials and citizens is vital. Public events like this are key to sharing ideas and building a strong foundation of two-way communication.”
Future “Meet the Mayor” events will continue to be held quarterly at locations around Kokomo. These forums will provide residents with a current status of the city as well as details about construction projects and new developments happening around the city, while providing citizens to ask questions and gather information.
Kokomo residents are invited to attend and encouraged to express their suggestions and concerns for improving the community.
