With a cool breeze flowing through the bleachers, a crowd gathered at the Howard County 4-H Fair. They were all there to see who would become the 2023 Miss Howard County.
The 2022 queen, Gracie McClain, was the first person to wear a crown on stage during the event.
An hour later, another crown was placed on Mia Castillo’s head. The crowd erupted in cheers.
Castillo, an incoming Kokomo High School senior, said she wasn’t expecting to win the competition. Usually, she said, the crown goes to older contestants.
“I was certainly surprised,” Castillo said.
During her introduction earlier in the night, show emcee Rob Rupe told the crowd Castillo participates in the school’s track and basketball teams. She’s also a member of the Kokomo Leadership Academy and hopes to spread awareness about body positivity among teenagers.
Each of the participants were athletes or dedicated students. Often, they were both.
There were nine contestants in the Tuesday competition. Five of them made it to the final round of judging.
Before Castillo was announced as the winner, McClain gave her final speech as Miss Howard County.
She explained how much she appreciated completing her various responsibilities as queen: she was invited to do makeup at two princess birthday parties, spoke to a former Miss America judge about developing her skills as queen and was a role model for countless girls in the county.
“Just remember to soak up every moment, interaction and activity. You will grow as a person, learn life lessons and unforgettable memories,” McClain said. “Serving the community and being a role model to young girls will be so fulfilling and give you a sense of accomplishment you cannot get anywhere else.”
To Castillo, a role model is someone who “stands up for themselves and for other people. They aren’t afraid to go out and do something.”
This was Castillo’s second year participating in the competition. After being crowned, she said she was ready to take on the responsibilities that come with being queen.
