PERU — Miami County commissioners approved a new county health officer after the current doctor stepped down due to health issues.
Dr. Michael Mull will take over the position from Dr. James Rudolph, who served as the health officer for about a year. Mull will fill the remainder of his term.
Mull is a family medicine doctor in Peru affiliated with Dukes Memorial Hospital. He received his medical degree from Indiana University School of Medicine and has been in practice for more than 20 years. Mull is also adjunct clinical assistant professor of family medicine at Indiana University School of Medicine.
He graduated from North Miami High School before studying mathematics at Wabash College, according to his Facebook page.
Although Rudolph is no longer the health officer, commissioners appointed him to serve as a member of the Miami County Board of Health.
During his tenure as health officer, Rudolph advocated for a countywide mask mandate as COVID numbers remained high last year, and he oversaw the health department during the height of the pandemic.
Health officers are the top health officials in their counties and are tasked with enforcing the health laws, ordinances, orders, rules and regulations of both the county and the state.
