PERU — The Miami County Council on Tuesday approved $805,000 in American Rescue Plan (ARP) funding to go toward a one-time bonus for county employees.
All employees who worked from April 1, 2020, through Aug. 31, 2021, will be eligible for the bonus. Employees will earn the bonus for each month they worked in that time.
Employees in the sheriff’s, highway and health departments will all receive $300 per each completed month worked. Elected officials, excluding commissioners and council members, will also receive $300. For those employees who worked the entire time period, the bonus comes out to $5,100.
All other full-time employees will get $200 per completed month worked, and all part-time employees $100 per month.
Temporary workers and employees who worked during the qualification period but who are no longer employed by the county do not qualify for the bonus.
Miami County Auditor Mary Brown said she spearheaded the effort to use some of the county’s nearly $7 million in ARP funds to pay for employee bonuses.
She said getting workers some extra pay was her top priority, considering many went beyond their job duties to keep government offices functioning during the pandemic. Brown noted that workers also didn’t receive any raises last year.
“I have told the ARP committee from the very beginning that I don’t care what the county chooses to spend the money on project-wise, but the most important thing is to give these people a bonus,” she said. “Our employees are our biggest asset, and without them, we can’t function.”
The approval of the bonus pay came after heated exchanges between employees and the council after the proposal wasn’t placed on the meeting agenda, despite the proposal being approved by commissioners and then advertised.
Councilman Dick Wood asked why the bonus pay wasn’t placed on the agenda. Council President Ralph Duckwall said it was because the county’s ARP committee was meant to evaluate all the options for spending the money before approving it, according to the unofficial meeting minutes.
Brown said three meetings were held in which the bonuses were discussed, including one that was attended by all council members and commissioners, who were in favor of the bonus.
Highway Superintendent Kerry Worl told the council that in his 36 years working for the county, this was the first chance to provide bonuses to workers, and all employees would appreciate it.
Sheriff Tim Hunter said his department is losing employees by the day, with the jail and dispatch center each down three employees, and the bonus was needed to keep the current employees.
He said there are many projects that need to be done in the county, but the chance to provide bonuses doesn’t happen often, and the county needed to take care of its employees.
Chief Deputy Dave Vitek said the county spends millions of dollars on the jail and other projects but neglects workers, who are the most valuable resource. He said that if the bonuses were not approved, the council was “spitting on the employees,” according to the minutes.
Clerk Sherry Raber told the council the bonuses were necessary and said it’s “disgraceful” that most of her employees make just over what Burger King pays its workers, according to the minutes.
The council eventually voted 6-0 to approve the bonus pay, with Duckwall abstaining.
The payout marks the first ARP money to officially be allocated by the county. Brown said the county’s ARP committee has a list of projects they are considering, but nothing has yet been officially approved besides the bonuses.
“There are a lot of really good projects being looked at for the county that I think are going to be beneficial and save taxpayer dollars in the long run, but we really needed to focus on the employees, and that was my priority,” Brown said.
Commissioners earlier this also year approved $1.4 million in ARP money to be paid to Miami-Cass REMC to expand broadband in the area, but the county attorney has since said the project needs to be advertised and bid on before approval, Brown said.
