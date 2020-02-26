PERU – No Miami County residents will receive a free Peru Public Library card this year after county commissioners and library officials hit a standstill on how to fund and operate a program subsidizing free cards for people in the county.
For the last two years, the Miami County Board of Commissioners has approved an agreement providing $75,000 of county economic-development funds to pay the $75 library-card fee for 1,000 county residents on a first-come, first-serve basis.
The initiative, called the County Subsidized Card Program, came after county residents in 2015 had to start paying the $75 fee. Before that, county residents had free access to the library.
County residents had to start paying the fee after the library board turned down $50,000 in funding from the county. Board members said the county’s contribution to the library had become inequitable and wasn’t enough to cover the cost of county residents using the library’s services for free.
The library is funded through a tax on Peru residents only, who have access to a free card.
But commissioners last week voted unanimously to discontinue the program after proposing a different version of the agreement.
Commissioner Larry West submitted the alternate agreement to the library board in January, which offered $50,000 in economic development money and required the first 1,000 residents who used the program to pay $25 toward the $75 card fee.
Alison Paul, vice president of the library board, said her board rejected that agreement because the library did not have the infrastructure or capacity to accept the tens of thousands of dollars in fees that would likely come in the first few days the program launched.
She said the program would work if the county agreed to administer it, including accepting the $25 fee at the courthouse, but county officials declined to do that.
“We did not refuse the program. We refused collecting the money,” Paul said. “If the commissioners would like the program, they are very welcome to run it. We don’t have a problem with that whatsoever. But we can’t run it for them.”
Library Director Maryann Farnham agreed, saying it would be dangerous to take in potentially tens of thousands of dollars a day and not have the infrastructure to keep that money safe.
“We can do $100 or $200, but handling $25,000 is a little out of our realm, especially in the time frame this would be happening in,” she said.
But West pushed back against that argument, saying the library could find a way to minimize taking in large sums of money, such as setting up a schedule on when patrons would come get a card based on their last name or another factor.
He said the alternate agreement reducing the county’s payment to $50,000 was one of a few suggestions made by the county to change the program because county officials were not happy with how the program operates.
West said he believed giving the first 1,000 county residents a free card was unethical, and possibly illegal. He said the county attorney is currently looking into the legality of the agreement.
“Should we be giving the first 1,000 residents in line a free card with taxpayer dollars, and then everyone after doesn’t get anything for free?” he said. “I don’t know if it’s legal, but I certainly don’t feel right about it.”
West said he didn’t have a problem subsidizing the card fee for county residents who truly couldn’t afford to pay it. He said he has requested the county attorney to see if area school districts would release a list of students on free or reduced-price lunches to see which families actually might not be able to afford the $75 card fee.
“People that can easily afford it want that free card,” West said. “They just want to be freeloaders, but that comes at the expense of those others, who are past the first thousand residents, that would like to get a card but have to pay the $75.”
But, Farnham said, the program has been a success and she saw no reason to change it. She said she was shocked when commissioners suggested reducing their funding and requiring county residents to pay $25 towards the fee.
“It really worked well for all of us,” Farnham said. “It was imperfect, but it worked well and fulfilled a need in our community … In my opinion, I feel like the library isn’t important to those that hold county offices. They don’t see us as valuable, and that’s really sad.”
West said if the county and library can’t reach an agreement, commissioners would be willing to look into creating a county-wide taxing district in which everyone would pay to fund the library, and in return everyone would have access to a free library card.
“I would certainly explore that option, and we’ve asked the library to explore that option as well,” he said.
But until something happens or a new agreement is reached, it’s the county residents who are losing out, Farnham said.
“We liked having those county folks in here,” she said. “We are here to serve, and we loved having them back, but we can’t do it without compensation. We don’t have enough funding available to provide the services without compensation.”
