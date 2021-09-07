PERU — Miami County commissioners Tuesday voted 2-1 against the health department's recommendation and order to reinstate a mask mandate as new COVID-19 cases continue to climb in the county.
The Miami County Board of Health last month approved an order requiring masks to be worn anywhere indoors when the county is in the red or orange advisory category, as determined by the state. Masks would not have been required if the county were in the blue status.
Under a new state law passed in May, health boards need final approval from county commissioners or city councils to approve any local health orders that are more stringent than those issued by Gov. Eric Holcomb.
On Tuesday, Miami County Health Officer Dr. James Rudolph presented the order to commissioners for approval and argued why they should implement the mask requirement.
He said the county has seen a record number of new COVID cases at the health department, and the number of breakthrough cases has also dramatically increased. On Tuesday, 23 new cases were reported in the county, according to state data.
Rudolph said the medical director of the ER at Duke's Memorial Hospital told him that the facility is overwhelmed by the number of COVID cases, and can't transfer patients seriously ill from the virus because other hospitals are also full.
People who have non-COVID related issues, such as heart attacks and cerebral bleeding, also can't get transferred because of the number of COVID patients, he said.
The county currently has nothing in place to mitigate the spread of COVID, and the best science right now says wearing masks indoors can substantially reduce the chance the virus will be transmitted, Rudolph said.
"I know everybody hates masks," he said. "I hate masks. They're a pain in the butt. But I think it's a simple thing to do to protect you and protect the community. We need to take positive action — aggressive action — to curb the spread of COVID in the county and in the city."
But Commissioner Brenda Weaver pushed back against the mandate, saying she couldn't ask people to wear masks until new medicine was developed to treat people infected with the virus at home.
"Quarantine without any treatment seems counter-productive to me," she said. " ... Until I see pharmaceutical companies putting out medication to keep us out of the hospital, I can't ask people to wear a mask. It's either mask up or go to the hospital. That's the only two options we've got."
Rudolph said he agreed medication should be developed, but beyond getting a vaccine, masks are the only weapon right now to fight against the spread of COVID.
"That's a pretty poor weapon, to tell the truth," Weaver responded.
"If you went to a gunfight and you only had a pistol, but you'd rather have a machine gun, would you throw your pistol away?" Rudolph told Weaver.
Peru Community Schools Superintendent Sam Watkins also spoke against implementing the mandate, which would be required at the schools, saying parents and the school board have made it clear they don't want to force students to wear masks.
Others in the crowd also pushed back against a mandate, saying masks don't work and commissioners shouldn't tell residents how to handle their health.
Some residents spoke in favor of the mandate, arguing everyone wearing masks indoors would help protect the health of the entire community, and it's a simple way to curb the spread of the virus.
Rudolph said commissioners needed to consider the fact that if they didn't pass a mandate, and someone dies from COVID, they have to take some responsibility in that death.
"Because of state law, you are really the health officers of the county, and as the health officers of the county, are going to let these people get COVID simply because you don't like masks?" he asked the board.
Commissioner Fred Musselman said he appreciated Rudolph and the work he does for the county, but he didn't support a mask mandate.
"You've handled yourself very well, and I know you haven't been the most popular guy in the room," he said. "I happen to totally disagree with you, but I respect you for the job you do."
Commissioner Alan Hunt said that based on the data and information provided by Rudolph, he supported the mandate in the county and voted in favor of the order.
"I appreciate your position, and respect it very much," he told Rudolph. "I know it hasn't been easy."
