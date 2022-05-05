PERU — A $20 million housing development can move forward after the Miami County Council approved the final funding to help the developer pay for a special foundation due to soil compaction issues at the site.
The council last month voted 5-2 to allocate $200,000 from its American Rescue Plan dollars to fund the project. Councilmen John Donaldson and Bryan Nutt voted against the proposal.
The decision came after the Peru City Council last month also approved $400,000 in tax-incremental financing (TIF) revenue and $200,000 in economic development money to fund the construction of the special foundation.
Jim Tidd, executive director of the Miami County Economic Development Authority (MCEDA), said the $800,000 in total allocated by the city and the county is enough for Wabash River Equities LLC to install a special foundation for its 174-unit housing project.
The need for the special foundation was discovered when the company conducted ground borings in June and found the soil had compaction issues that would prohibit construction.
The project is located along the Wabash River just east of the new Miami County YMCA, which also had to pay an additional $750,000 to put in a special foundation due to the soil problems.
Tidd said the developer is now waiting on final approval from the Indiana Department of Environmental Management. That will come in the form of a comfort letter, which provides exemption from liability or an IDEM enforcement policy.
After that, MCEDA will deed ownership of the property to Wabash River Equities at no cost.
"It should start taking shape here in the next two weeks," Tidd said. "As soon as they get the letter, we'll transfer the deed, the land will be theirs and we'll be off and running."
The project includes constructing 174 housing units that will include traditional apartments, patio apartments, duplexes and a roughly 50,000-square-foot senior housing development.
Tidd said that after the special foundation is installed, the developer plans to begin construction primarily on the senior housing and then move outward to build the other units.
Some of those units will also include garages or indoor parking space available for tenants to rent. The property will include a small clubhouse for events or gatherings.
The duplexes will be located along the Riverwalk Trail that runs by the Wabash and are considered the most prime property at the site. The units are estimated to cost between $1,200 to $1,500 a month.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.