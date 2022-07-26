PERU — Police say a Michigan man is now recovering after the motorcycle he was operating collided with an SUV Monday afternoon near Peru.
According to an Indiana State Police media release, the incident occurred shortly after 3 p.m. near the intersection of U.S. 31 and Business 31.
Further investigation into the incident revealed that a 2015 Dodge Durango, driven by Jorge Gomez, 25, of Peru, was traveling westbound on Business 31 and attempting to turn south onto U.S. 31, per the release.
Gomez had the green light and the right of way, the release noted.
It was also at that time that a 1985 Honda CB850 motorcycle, operated by 27-year-old James Frasure of Niles, Michigan, was traveling northbound on U.S. 31 and approaching Business 31, police indicated in the release.
Investigators note that Frasure had the red light and failed to stop before entering into the intersection.
The two — Gomez' SUV and Frasure's motorcycle — then collided, per the release.
Authorities say Frasure was ejected from his motorcycle, and he was flown from the crash scene to an Indianapolis hospital for further medical treatment.
At the time of the release, Frasure was listed in stable condition, though reportedly he did sustain multiple broken bones.
Police believe at this time that neither alcohol or drugs were contributing factors in the crash, the release added, though the investigation is still ongoing.
