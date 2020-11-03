PERU – Republican Brenda Weaver handily won the Miami County Commissioner 2 seat on Thursday to become the first female commissioner in the county’s history.
Weaver took 74% of votes while Democrat Jason Bowman won 27%.
“I’m surprised it was that big of a spread,” she said. “I really am. It’s been a non-election election year. There were no dinners or events where anyone could do any campaigning, so it’s been weird.”
Weaver, who formerly served as the county’s recorder and auditor, said she has no major agenda when she takes office in January, but plans to allow other elected officials to do their jobs without interference from commissioners.
“I believe that the commissioners need to do the commissioners’ job, and the other office holders do their jobs,” she said. “I think there’s been a little too much micromanaging in the county, and being an office holder in the past, I know there was micromanaging here and there. That stops. There won’t be any of that.”
Weaver said she will also continue to work on plans to move the county health department out of the former county jail, which she said has mold issues, and into a new facility that commissioners hope to purchase by the end of the year.
The Miami County Council last month approved a resolution to allow commissioners to negotiate a price to purchase the building located 26-28 S. Wabash St. The facility formerly housed the city’s Bureau of Motor Vehicles location.
Regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, Weaver said, she will listen to the advice and guidance from Miami County Health Officer Dr. Christi Redmon on how reduce the rising number of new cases of the coronavirus.
Weaver said she is excited to take office in January as the county’s first woman commissioner, which comes as the nation celebrates the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment.
Weaver is the president of Miami County Worth Remembering, a nonprofit group that this year launched a major campaign to commemorate and celebrate the county’s role in winning women the right to vote in Indiana.
“It’s very apropos that we have a woman commissioner after 100 years of voting,” she said. “It feels good. I’m going to try to do my gender proud.”
Weaver will now join Republicans Fred Musselman and Alan Hunt, who ran unopposed this year, on the board of commissioners.
Miami County Council
Republican incumbents running for the three council at-large seats easily held their positions, beating out the one Democratic contender.
Sandy Chittum won 30%; John Donaldson and David Sailors Sr. both took 28%; and Democrat Charles Wagner garnered 14%.
