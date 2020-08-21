PERU – A second officer has been hired to patrol the Miami County Courthouse as part of a major push by the county to beef up security in the building.
The Miami County Council on Tuesday approved the funding to hire the guard, who is a retired Peru police officer. The position will pay $40,000 and start next month. The council approved another $20,000 to pay for the employee’s benefits.
The move came after the county’s courthouse security committee in February urged the council to hire a second guard as a first step to increasing safety at the building, which officials say has been woefully inadequate for decades.
The courthouse does not currently have a single entrance manned by security personnel, or an X-ray machine or metal detector – measures which are currently in place at the courthouses in Howard, Cass, Fulton, Grant and Wabash counties.
Sheriff Tim Hunter, who served as the courthouse security officer for years before being elected to his current position, said hiring a second officer will go a long way in keeping the building safe. He said having two guards will allow for quicker responses to incidents, and better coverage of the facility.
“Our main job is to protect the courts, and then anything else that comes up in the courthouse,” Hunter said. “Now, we’ll have two officers able to respond to whatever happens, which is hopefully nothing.”
However, major security breaches have been documented at the building over the decades.
Miami Circuit Court Judge Tim Spahr in February told the council of at least eight instances in the last 20 years in which there was a serious safety concern at the courthouse, including bomb threats and the accused attempting to escape custody.
Retired state trooper Paul Daugherty, who is the current courthouse security officer, also told the council more safety measures are especially needed at the courthouse because it is the only one in the area in which prison inmates at Miami Correctional Facility come for hearings.
Now, the county is moving forward with implementing a long-term plan to substantially increase those security measures at the building, as well as other county facilities.
County commissioners in February formed a committee to investigate options that would consolidate all the courts and criminal justice departments into one building in order to contain all the high-risk interactions into one area.
This month, commissioners put out a public notice requesting consultants, architects, engineers and contractors to submit their qualifications to design a major remodel of the courthouse and the Miami County Annex Building.
The notice said the scope of work, as presently conceived, includes concentrating all the courts and judicial-related departments in the courthouse and relocating all other county departments to other locations. The work would also include demolishing the old county jail, which stands across the street from the courthouse on the east side.
The council in February created a special fund that would pay for whatever option the county goes with to restructure the layout of county departments. The council voted to put $40,000 into the fund every month to build up enough savings for the project.
Hunter said those plans may take some time to pan out, but having a second officer at the courthouse starting next month will be a major boost to security until the remodel happens.
“We’ll cross each bridge as we come to it, but this will take care of our needs for the moment,” he said. “Anything helps, and this will definitely help tremendously.”
