PERU – Miami County commissioners are moving forward with plans to use federal funding to purchase a downtown building to house the county’s health department and morgue, which is located in a space one official called “disgraceful.”
The Miami County Council recently approved a resolution to allow commissioners to negotiate a price to purchase the building located 26-28 S. Wabash St. The facility formerly housed the city’s Bureau of Motor Vehicles location.
Commissioner Fred Musselman told the council a committee originally started looking into buying the building in June as a new location for the health department and morgue, which is currently located across the street from the courthouse inside the former county jail.
Miami County Auditor Mary Brown told the council the current location has a leaky roof, and doesn’t provide a pleasant or comfortable area for kids to receive shots or people to view cadavers at the morgue, which she called “disgraceful.”
She said the new building would provide updated space for the health department, coroner, morgue and environmental health offices, and employees in those departments support moving into the new facility. The building would also house the county’s birth and death certificates.
“The health department has seen the new layout, and they think it’s fantastic,” Brown said. “They’re excited.”
But some officials pushed back against the proposal, saying the county was moving too quickly to purchase the building in order to use money from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
The county has been granted $1.15 million in CARES funding, but that money has to be allocated or spent by the end of the year or it’s lost.
Musselman said after looking at the building, the committee learned the county could pay for the facility using the federal stimulus money. He said the building’s owner is asking $395,000 for the property, but that price would likely go down because “the seller has made it known that he’s very motivated to let it go.”
But Commissioner Larry West said the county could use the CARES Act funding to reimburse employee’s salaries, and then move the savings into the county’s general fund to buy the building.
He said that would give the county more time beyond the end of the year to nail down a purchase price, and determine how much it would cost to renovate the building.
Council President Ralph Duckwall agreed, saying he believed the county was moving too quickly to buy the facility, without enough information on costs.
“We’re sabotaging the whole thing by trying to buy this building, and we don’t know yet what it’s going to cost, when we don’t have to,” he said. “We have other options to get [CARES] funding for the building. … My concern is we don’t have a very good idea yet what our costs will be to repair the building if we do make the purchase.”
Musselman said he anticipated it would cost around $200,000 or so to renovate the building. Since renovations wouldn’t begin until next year, the county couldn’t use CARES funding, and instead would likely use the county’s economic development money.
“Ideally, we would also do construction with CARES money, but there’s no way we can do that now by the end of the year,” he told the council.
Commissioners are now getting appraisals on the building and hope to make an offer soon to purchase it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.