A Miami County man is now under arrest and facing numerous charges related to a fatal crash that occurred in Greentown last September, after police say he had drugs in his system at the time of the incident.
Everett Phipps, 58, was arrested Monday afternoon on a warrant for causing death while operating a motor vehicle with a scheduled substance in the blood, and two warrants for causing serious bodily injury while operating a motor vehicle with a scheduled substance in the body.
He was also arrested on a warrant for operating a motor vehicle with a scheduled substance in the body and a warrant for operating a motor vehicle with a scheduled substance in the body and with a prior related conviction.
The charges stem from a multi-vehicle crash on Sept. 6, 2019, that killed Thomas Davis, 39, Fairmount, and left another driver, Ryan Fenstermaker, 38, Gas City, severely injured.
According to a Howard County Sheriff’s Department press release at the time, Phipps was traveling eastbound on Indiana 22 in a 2002 Chevy Astro van, when he crossed the center line and struck Fenstermaker, who was driving westbound in a 2013 Dodge Dart.
The impact of that collision caused the Dart to spin and face the opposite direction, reports noted, and the Dart was then struck head-on by Davis’ 2015 Harley-Davidson motorcycle.
Davis was pronounced dead at the scene, and first responders had to extricate Fenstermaker from her vehicle before she was transported to Community Howard Regional Health for treatment.
A probable cause affidavit filed through the Howard County Prosecutor’s office stated that officers could sense the odor of alcohol on Phipps’ person, and he was transported to Community Howard for a blood draw due to the nature of the crash.
Those results later came back that Phipps had roughly 52 nanograms of amphetamine and 398 nanograms of methamphetamine in his system at the time the crash occurred, the affidavit indicated.
Phipps has since bonded out of the Howard County jail on $15,000 bond with 10%, and he had an initial hearing in Howard Superior Court 2 on Tuesday afternoon.
