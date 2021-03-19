PERU — Miami County officials are applying for state grant funding that would pay for a therapist at each school district to help students and staff coping with the impacts of COVID-19.
Jim Tidd, executive director of the Miami County Economic Development Authority, said if the grant funding is awarded, the money would pay for the therapists to serve each district during next school year.
"The impacts of COVID are still going to exist next school year," he said. "The impacts of this year are still going to make it difficult for students and faculty."
Tidd said the therapists would provide mental health support to students, staff and families struggling with the fallout from the pandemic. Therapists would be available at all three school districts for walk-in sessions.
"This would be a resource, with the impacts of COVID and the isolation and the issues that's caused with student," he said. "The faculty has also been hit hard with trying to do in-person and virtual classes."
The grant would come through the Office of Community and Rural Affairs. Tidd said MCEDA is working with county commissioners to request the funding, as well as Four County, which provides behavioral health services.
He said all three district superintendents are in support of the proposal.
