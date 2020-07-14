PERU – Miami County officials are making a last-ditch effort to convince Gov. Eric Holcomb to stop the Indiana Department of Transportation from installing J-turns at several intersections along U.S. 31.
Jim Tidd, executive director of the Miami County Economic Development Authority, said he is asking around 14 entities in the county to sign a joint resolution opposing the construction of the intersections, which the state now calls median U-turns.
Those agencies include all three school corporations, the town councils of Bunker Hill and Macy, the Grissom Regional Defense Alliance, the Miami County Sheriff’s office, the Miami County Council and area Realtors.
“Just about any entity you can think of in Miami County, we’re going to try to present this resolution to and ask for their consideration,” Tidd said.
The Peru City Council and Miami County Board of Commissioners last week signed on to the resolution.
Once the agencies have approved the resolution, it will be sent to the governor, whom county officials hope will intervene to stop INDOT from installing median U-turns.
INDOT confirmed in February it will install the intersections at 850 South, Indiana 218 South junction that goes into Bunker Hill; Indiana 218 North junction that runs by Grissom Air Reserve Base; 100 North and Indiana 16. Since then, the state has also pegged 800 South for a median U-turn.
Scott Manning, INDOT’s strategic communications director, said the state expects to award a construction contract for the intersections in the next one to two years. He said INDOT engineers also have evaluated the intersections at 400 South and 500 South for safety and mobility, but the state hasn’t developed any planned projects for those locations at this time.
INDOT says the new interchanges are part of the state’s overall plan to provide free-flowing conditions along U.S. 31 between Indianapolis and South Bend. The changes aim to reduce travel times, enhance safety and to promote economic development within the surrounding areas.
But Miami County officials hope the resolution will lead to INDOT pulling all its plans for median U-turns, which are an alternative to traditional roadway intersections that require traffic to first travel south or north and then make a U-turn into traffic.
The resolution says median U-turns may work at other locations, but are a dangerous option on U.S. 31, considering the amount and speed of traffic on the highway.
The resolution also says the intersections could have a negative impact on economic development, and hinder operations at Grissom Air Reserve Base. Indiana 218 North junction handles most of the traffic at the installation.
“There must be safe and efficient access for personnel, shipments of supplies to include jet fuel, and military vehicles on and off the installation,” the resolution says. “These types of turns will not accommodate both current and future operations at Grissom.”
The U.S. 31 Coalition, which advocates for the highway to be turned into a freeway, also hired a firm to conduct a poll on residents’ support of median U-turns. The resolution says more than 70% of people in the counties along the U.S. 31 corridor opposed the use of the intersections.
Nichole Hacha-Thomas, the former media relations director for INDOT’s Fort Wayne district, said in a previous interview that data shows that median U-turns reduce the number and severity of crashes, regardless of the negative sentiment some have towards them.
“Unfortunately, the U.S. 31 Coalition has given J-turns a bad name,” she said. “… Some of the fears about turning into traffic and merging into three lanes is just unfounded, because that’s not the way you drive a U-turn.”
Hacha-Thomas said median U-turns make it easier to navigate an intersection because drivers only have to manage one direction of traffic at a time. She said the intersections would be designed to accommodate large vehicles such as semis and tractors.
Installing median U-turns will also achieve the state’s goal of making U.S. 31 a free-flow highway with no traffic lights, she said, but at a fraction of the cost of installing full on interchanges like the one at Indiana 28 in Tipton County.
Tidd said there’s no doubt J-turns are cheaper, but they are not the right solution in Miami County.
“It’s all about cost and about money, but let’s do it right the first time,” he said. “… We are not saying that J-turns don’t work. We’re just saying we don’t believe they work on U.S. 31, based on the volume and speed of traffic that exists on the highway.”
Tidd said besides the resolution, the county plans to host public meetings to oppose the intersections, and will invite INDOT and the governor to attend. The U.S. 31 Coalition also plans to partner with a marketing firm to do interviews with people in the county, to gauge their opinion on median U-turns.
“Whether it will do any good or not, I don’t know,” Tidd said. “… The only thing we can do is petition the governor, and let him know that 70% of residents are opposed to J-turns up and down this corridor. I would hope that would be something the governor took seriously and looked at.”
In 2017, INDOT announced plans to eliminate the traffic lights along U.S. 31 at the intersections of Indiana 218 North junction and Indiana 18 and install median U-turns.
That proposal drew unanimous and fierce criticism from residents, county officials and state legislators during an hours-long public hearing, which led INDOT to pull the project.
INDOT is installing two new full-on interchanges in Miami County at Indiana 18 and Business 31. Those projects are projected to be finished by 2023.
New interchanges also are being built at 236th Street in Hamilton County and Indiana 10 in Marshall County. The total cost of all four new interchanges is around $100 million, according to INDOT.
The state’s long-term capital plan, called Next Level Roads, is also investing nearly $300 million on U.S. 31 to improve intersections, remove railroad overpasses and eliminate private driveway access.
