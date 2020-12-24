BUNKER HILL – Miami Correctional Facility now has three confirmed inmate deaths due to COVID, and another four deaths presumed to be from the virus, making it the third highest combined death rate out of all the state’s prisons.
James Frye, the prison’s public information officer, said the confirmed deaths occurred Nov. 14 and 22, and Dec. 4. The probable deaths occurred April 20, Nov. 7 and 8, and Dec. 16.
New Castle Correctional Facility has the most combined deaths, with eight confirmed and two presumed inmate COVID death. Plainfield Correctional Facility has six confirmed and two presumed deaths caused by the virus.
In total, 33 Indiana inmates have died from COVID, and 11 more are presumed dead from the virus.
As of Wednesday, Miami Correctional had a running total of 215 positive COVID cases, with 196 having recovered. No offenders were in quarantine or placed in isolation, according to state data. The total prison population sits at around 3,100.
The prison had its first major virus outbreak in September, when nearly 60 inmates and five prison workers tested positive over a single weekend. The spike caused the prison to go on lockdown as the Indiana Department of Health came to the facility to do rapid testing.
Before the outbreak, only two inmates and five staff in total had tested positive since the Indiana Department of Correction started testing for COVID.
As of Wednesday, one staff member at the facility had also died from presumed COVID. Four Indiana prisons in total had one staff death each from the virus. At Miami Correctional, the running total of infected staff sat at 82, with 57 having recovered.
Frye said the Indiana National Guard continues to provide assistance with security at the prison. Guard members deployed the second week of August to help operate the prison following staffing shortages caused, in part, by the COVID-19 outbreak.
According to the Indiana Department of Correction, units from both the Army and Air national guards have been deployed to state prisons since May following the coronavirus outbreak.
