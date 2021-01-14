BUNKER HILL – Miami Correctional Facility has reported two more COVID-related inmate deaths, bringing the total to nine and making it the second highest death rate among the state’s prisons.
In December, the facility reported three confirmed inmate deaths due to COVID, and another four deaths presumed to be from the virus, making it the third highest combined death rate in the state.
Since then, the prison has reported two more confirmed COVID deaths.
New Castle Correctional Facility is the only prison with more inmate deaths, which on Thursday had eight confirmed and two presumed deaths.
Miami Correctional has also seen a major uptick in new COVID cases inside the prison. On Thursday, the facility had a running total of 240 cases, with 216 having recovered. Forty-five inmates were being held in isolation, but none were being held in quarantine, according to state data.
Three weeks ago, the prison had a running total of 215 positive cases, with 196 having recovered. No offenders were in quarantine or placed in isolation. The total prison population sits at around 3,100.
The prison had its first major virus outbreak in September, when nearly 60 inmates and five prison workers tested positive over a single weekend. The spike caused the prison to go on lockdown as the Indiana Department of Health came to the facility to do rapid testing.
Before the outbreak, only two inmates and five staff in total had tested positive since the Indiana Department of Correction started testing for COVID.
As of Thursday, one staff member at the facility had also died from presumed COVID. Four Indiana prisons in total had one staff death each from the virus.
At Miami Correctional, the running total of infected staff sat at 87, with 74 having recovered. Three weeks ago, the running total was at 82, with 57 having recovered.
