BUNKER HILL – Nearly all the inmates and staff at Miami Correctional Facility have recovered following a COVID-19 outbreak earlier this month, but officials say the prison remains on lockdown to avoid any new cases.
The facility went on lockdown the first week of September, after nearly 60 inmates and five prison workers tested positive for the virus. That prompted a COVID strike team from the Indiana State Department of Health to deploy to the facility to do rapid testing.
Now, all but one inmate and one staff member have recovered from the virus, according to data released Tuesday by the Indiana Department of Correction.
However, 30 offenders are still being held in isolation following the outbreak. The IDOC says isolation is done to separate sick people who may have a contagious disease from those who are not sick.
At the height of the outbreak, 238 inmates were in quarantine, which the IDOC defines as separating and restricting offenders who were exposed, or potentially exposed, to a contagious disease to see if they become sick. The total prison population is around 3,100.
Inmates who are symptomatic or test positive are held in quarantine for 14 days, and released back into the general prison population once they test negative.
Before the outbreak, only two inmates and five staff in total had tested positive since the IDOC started testing for COVID.
In total, nearly 300 inmates and 27 staff members have now been administered COVID tests, according to Tuesday’s report.
James Frye, the prison’s public information officer, said no inmates required medical treatment outside the facility during the outbreak. He said the prison remains on lockdown “for the safety of offenders and staff and to limit the opportunity for further spread of the virus.”
Frye said the facility is also screening all employees coming into the facility, and keeping staff members in the same housing units to prevent any cross contamination.
He said all staff are required to wear a mask while working, and the offender population is being screened continually for symptoms of COVID-19. Workers are also cleaning all hard surface and common areas continually.
The COVID outbreak comes after the Indiana Army National Guard deployed to Miami Correctional Facility the second week of August to help operate the prison following staffing shortages caused, in part, by the virus. Frye said on Tuesday that guard members are still stationed at the prison.
According to the Department of Correction, units from both the Army and Air national guards have been deployed to state prisons since May following the coronavirus outbreak.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.