BUNKER HILL – The number of staff and inmates testing positive for COVID-19 at Miami Correctional Facility remains low, though one offender presumably dying from the virus.
As of Thursday, two inmates in total had contracted the virus since the facility began testing. One of those inmates has recovered, and the other has died, presumably from the virus.
There have been no confirmed COVID-19 deaths at the prison, according to the state, and there are currently no inmates who are either being held in isolation or quarantined because of the disease.
Two staff members in total at the facility have also tested positive, and both have recovered from the virus.
Even with the low numbers, prison officials say the facility is staying vigilant and proactive to ensure there are no new outbreaks.
Workers continue to clean, sanitize and utilize personal protective gear every day, around the clock. Alcohol-based hand sanitizer is readily available to all staff and offenders.
Officials say screening all staff coming inside the facility has now become part of the prison’s standard operating procedures and will continue for the foreseeable future.
The prison said the inmate population has also assisted in preventing the spread of the virus, and offenders have “adjusted well to the changes in everyday life.”
“Thanks to constant communication with the offender population, they understand their cooperation and assistance is vital to [prison] operations returning to normal,” the facility said in a release.
Warden Bill Hyatte said the challenge of containing the spread of COVID-19 is not over, and the prison will keep its “foot on the gas.”
“The results of our efforts at MCF have been successful thus far,” he said in a release. “This is a testament to teamwork between our staff and offenders. Every day they are working together to mitigate the impact of COVID-19, and we will continue as a team.”
Meanwhile, offenders at the facility employed through Indiana Correctional Industries continue to produce masks, gowns, face shields and sanitizer to distribute within the Indiana Department of Correction.
As of April, face masks have been supplied to each state prison facility, and all 27,000 offenders and 6,000 staff have received a mask, according to the state.
Across all of Indiana’s correctional facilities, 605 inmates have tested positive for the virus as of Thursday. Of those, 261 have recovered, 14 have died and two others are presumed to have died due to COVID-19. Nearly 1,200 offenders in total have received testing.
As of Thursday, 276 offenders were in quarantine and another 577 were being held in virus-related isolation.
In total, 278 correctional workers have tested positive and two have likely died from the virus. Nearly 1,060 have received testing.
