BUNKER HILL — Miami Correctional Facility Officer Brian Jameson has been identified as the Good Samaritan who helped save the life of a 48-year-old Russiaville motorcyclist who crashed on U.S. 31 last month.
Jameson was riding his motorcycle with his wife on Aug. 25 when he saw a semi pulled to the side of the road and a motorcycle in the ditch with the driver lying next to it, according to a release from the prison.
Jameson immediately stopped to help and found that the motorcyclist was in distress but breathing. He tried to keep him awake while waiting for emergency workers. When the motorcyclist stopped breathing, Jameson immediately began CPR.
When emergency workers arrived, the motorcyclist was breathing again thanks to Jameson performing CPR, according to the release.
According to the Indiana State Police, authorities were called to the area of northbound U.S. 31 and County Road 900 South around 8 p.m. in reference to the crash.
When troopers arrived on scene, they located Jameson performing CPR on the man who was in a ditch just east of the roadway next to his motorcycle.
The troopers observed that the man’s face was purple. He was not breathing and had no pulse.
After continued CPR, the man began to breathe again on his own. Police also applied an automated external defibrillator to him, though no shock was needed, according to troopers.
The man was transported by ambulance to an area hospital and was then flown by medical helicopter to Fort Wayne, where he was listed in stable condition.
Jameson said he didn’t want to make a big deal of his efforts at the time, but believes he was in the right place at the right time due to more than just chance.
“I think it was God that put me there," he said. "I was supposed to leave my house 45 minutes earlier than I did. But, through a weird sequence of events, I left later than I was going to."
Jameson said he also didn't take his normal route. He said he usually takes the back roads, but decided to go down U.S. 31.
Jameson said he didn't know CPR until he started working at the prison, and that training helped save the man's life.
"Because of this, I cannot take all the credit for what happened," he said. "I’m just glad he is going to be okay."
Jameson was not identified initially by state police, but Miami Correctional Facility Deputy Warden George Payne Jr. said he deserves recognition for his life-saving actions.
“I am very proud of C/O Jameson," he said. "While I understand he does not want to be betrayed as a hero, his actions were heroic, and he deserve credit for what he did."
Troopers said the preliminary investigation into the crash indicates the man was driving a 2006 Honda CBR motorcycle north when it left the eastside of the roadway. The man was then ejected from the motorcycle.
The use of intoxicants is suspected of having contributed to the crash, troopers said. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the incident, and authorities also believe that helmet helped reduce the severity of his injuries.
