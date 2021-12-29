PERU — Miami County commissioners last week approved new property line setbacks for solar farms in an effort to provide more protection to residents living on smaller parcels.
The new solar ordinance now states that solar farms must have a minimum setback of 150 feet from any adjoining property line that is 10 acres or smaller. Lots that are larger than 10 acres only require a 25-foot setback.
Regardless of the size of the lot, the ordinance says all solar farms must be at least 200 feet from any primary structure located on the property.
The first solar ordinance approved last year by the county only required a 25-foot setback from any property line.
That drew pushback in October from Plan Commission Member Bryan Nutt, who proposed changing the setback to 150 feet from any property line. The change was approved 5-2 by the commission.
The Board of Commissioners then approved the stricter setbacks, although board members didn’t fully support the new requirement. However, commissioners worried if they didn’t adopt the change, a solar farm could still apply for a permit under the 25-foot setback rule.
Commissioners voted to then send back the newly approved ordinance to the Plan Commission to once again make changes to the setbacks. The Commission then recommended the setbacks that were approved last week by commissioners.
However, some residents criticized the new ordinance. During the Plan Commission meeting earlier this month, Connie Gerber said she had concerns that the setback requirements weren’t safe, and she worried about out-of-state companies coming to the area, according to meeting minutes.
The new setback requirements come as a solar company is in the middle of negotiating land contracts with residents for a potential project.
Jim Tidd, executive director of the Miami County Economic Development Authority, said in October that the company is considering making a $375 million investment in the northern part of the county that could substantially boost the area’s assessed value and provide more tax money for schools.
“There’s not many times when a $375 million investment, and company wanting to make that investment, comes into the community,” he told commissioners.
