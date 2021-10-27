PERU — The Miami County Council last week approved $5.7 million in American Rescue Plan funding for seven projects, including demolishing the old county jail and completing major drainage projects.
The largest amount of funding will go toward the six drainage projects. The council approved $1.3 million to replace tile on four properties and a bad drainage outlet on another. The money will also pay to remove brush and trash from 14,000 feet of Big Pipe Creek running into Amboy.
The council approved $600,000 to tear down the old county jail, located at the corner of Court and 5th streets. The property until this year housed the health department and morgue, which moved into a new facility earlier this year.
Auditor Mary Brown said the three-story building is rundown and dilapidated, and would cost more money to repair than to demolish. The county’s annex building just south of the jail will not be torn down, she said. No plan has been set on what the county will do with the lot once the old jail is gone.
Another $300,000 will be used to fix and upgrade the Courthouse’s HVAC system, which is over 25 years old. Brown said an engineering company recommended they immediately replace the chillers, and consider replacing the entire HVAC system within five years.
To save money in the county’s economic development income tax fund, the council instead approved using $1.2 million in ARP funds rather than CEDIT funds to pay its pledge toward building the new Miami County YMCA.
Other ARP funding includes $63,000 to pay for a health survey looking into underserved and unmet health needs of the community; $9,800 for a courthouse renovation study; and $30,000 to help pay for various items at the new health department and morgue facility.
The appropriations last week come after the county approved $1.4 million in ARP money earlier this year to expand the county’s broadband internet. Brown said the county will soon put out project details and open it up for bidding.
The council in August also approved $805,000 for a one-time bonus for county employees.
The county in total received $6.9 million in ARP funds. Brown said that around $1.2 million remains unappropriated in case the approved projects come in over the estimated costs.
