PERU — The Miami County Coroner’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the next-of-kin for Brian Blackman, a 50-year-old Caucasian male born on Aug. 1, 1971. He had been residing in Miami County. He was found deceased Jan. 19 at his last known address of West Mattadoor Street in Peru.
If you are related to or have any information regarding Brian Blackman’s next-of-kin, contact the Miami County Coroner’s Office at 765-472-3901 ext. 1351 or coroner@miamicountyin.gov.
