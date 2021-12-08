One of six seniors will be named the Distinguished Young Woman of Miami County on Saturday.
The scholarship program for high school senior girls begins at 6:45 p.m. at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church.
Participants will compete in the self-expression, talent and fitness categories on stage Saturday evening. An awards ceremony will follow.
A total of $3,700 in scholarship will be awarded with $250 going toward the winner of each category of competition. The senior named DYW of Miami County will receive $1,000.
Participants include Elizabeth Rogers, Allison Burns, Hannah Yoo, Annie Isenburg, Molly Nord and Elisabeth Pennington.
Maconaquah High School’s Stevee Judy was Miami County’s DYW for 2021.
Miami County’s representative will move on to the state competition in February in Kokomo. The winner of the state competition moves on to the national program to take place in June in Mobile, Alabama.
Admission is free for Saturday’s competition. St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church is located 181 W. Main St., Peru.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.