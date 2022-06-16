PERU — Live music, tractor pulls and mini wresting will highlight the weeklong smorgasbord of activities during the Miami County 4-H Fair, which kicks off this Saturday.
The county's largest annual fair has music and shows on the docket every evening from Monday through Saturday, including a demolition derby, autocross and sprint car racing.
One of the most unique events will be micro wresting Friday, which will offer high-flying, body-slamming action. The league was founded in 2000 and is the longest-running organization within the little person wrestling industry. Wrestlers have been featured in Sports Illustrated, Country Music Television and the WWE.
The fair this year will also have over 30 different food vendors and a collection of carnival rides and games throughout the grounds. The midway opens at 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Wristbands cost $25, and individual tickets are also for sale.
And, of course, the fair will showcase the animals, projects and activities completed by the hundreds of kids who participate in the county's over 15 4-H clubs.
Highlights will include the royal showmanship competition Friday, followed by the livestock auction Saturday.
Fore more details on events and activities, visit miamicounty4hfair.com.
