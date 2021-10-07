PERU — The Miami County Plan Commission on Monday approved a new permit fee schedule that would increase prices for the first time since 1994 and add new administrative fees for public records requests and file searches.
Planning Department Administrator Corey Roser said the permit fees had become so low over the last 27 years that the county was losing a substantial amount of money when issuing permits.
That led the commission to form a subcommittee to investigate raising the rates so the county could move toward at least breaking even when issuing permits.
“Our main thing here isn’t to try to make money, just recoup our costs from going out and doing inspections, covering inspectors, payroll, things like that,” Roser said.
Most fees initially went up around 10%, but the rates need to go up at least another 80% for the county to recoup its costs, he said. The plan is to make small increases every year until the fees cover costs.
“We were 27 years behind, so we didn’t want to jump to some astronomical shock value of what it really should be,” Roser said. “We’re trying to take this in steps to help out the public.”
Some of the largest fee increases include a temporary certificate of occupancy for residences jumping from no fee to $100. The same certificate for commercial properties went from no fee to $200.
A permit for new agricultural construction went from from $25 to $150; special exception permits jumped from $75 to $150; and plan unit development permits increased from $150 to $300, plus an additional $50 per lot.
The new pay schedule also includes new administrative fees, including $100 per parcel for a public records request; charging a $20 searching fee for records or zoning compliance; charging $35 to retrieve a file in the archives; and charging $100 for advisory building reports.
The schedule also for the first time includes permit fees for solar and wind projects.
A commercial permit for a wind farm costs $20,000, plus $1,750 per megawatt, and $300 per tower. Solar farm system permits cost $10,000, plus $1,750 per megawatt. Personal solar energy systems cost $100.
The new fee schedule must now be approved by commissioners and the County Council before it takes effect.
