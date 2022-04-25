PERU — Twelve county positions are up for election this year in Miami County, but only three are contested in the May 3 primary.
The races in which the current officeholder is the only person running are the clerk, assessor, coroner, sheriff, prosecutor, surveyor, commissioner district 3 and council districts 3 and 4.
The contested races on the ballot are for Miami Superior Court judge and Miami County Council districts 1 and 2.
No Democrats filed to run in the primary.
MIAMI SUPERIOR COURT JUDGE
REPUBLICAN
Name: Bill Berkshire
Age: 54
Occupation: Attorney
City: Peru
Qualifications: Attorney for 27 years in private practice doing civil and criminal litigation, along with estate planning and attorney for various governmental agencies.
What is the biggest issue facing the court, and what would you do about it?
The biggest issue facing the Miami Superior Court II is that this is the court that deals with juvenile offenders and offenses and trying to break down the pattern that is so often generational from the same families struggling with the same issues as the generation before it. To attempt to stop the ongoing pattern is always an issue for the courts. Recently Miami County added a drug court that functions out of Circuit Court, which is considered a problem-solving court. Other examples of problem-solving courts are mental health courts, veterans treatment court and re-entry courts, which are present in Howard County but not Miami County. Miami County, and this court in particular, may have to look at adding another problem-solving court to try and break the pattern of generation involvement we see all too often in the court system. Recently added programs such as pre-trial release with supervision and domestic violence counseling classes have shown some positive benefits to the community, also from this particular court. I would strive to continue this and look for new ways to deal with multi-generational involvement with the court system.
What experiences or abilities make you uniquely qualified to serve as judge?
I have lived in Miami County my entire life, having gone to and graduated from Maconaquah High School. I have been an attorney for 27 years, and I have a private practice that has handled civil, criminal, estate and appellate law. I have served the community as a public defender for 20 years. I have jury trial experience at every class and level of criminal offense, including murder. I have been the attorney for the towns of Converse and Bunker Hill, along with serving as the attorney for the city of Peru and Peru Utilities. The mix of having a civil practice with the jury trials in criminal cases and the governmental service make me uniquely qualified for judge of Miami Superior Court II. I also possess the abilities of what a good judge should be, and that is being fair and impartial as it is the judge’s role to ensure fundamental fairness to all sides that enter the courtroom. I would perform the duties of judge without bias or prejudice and apply and uphold the law. My rulings would be fair, consistent and prompt. It would be an honor to serve the community as the next judge of Miami Superior Court II.
Name: Elizabeth Price
Age: 48
Occupation: Peru City Court judge for the last six years, holding trials there
City: Peru
Qualifications: I have been a practicing attorney for 22 years in almost every area of the law, including family law, estates and probate, civil and contract and criminal defense. I’ve done several jury trials.
What is the biggest issue facing the court, and what would you do about it?
I think the biggest issues facing Superior Court II for the types of cases they handle is not enough money or resources and not enough mental health treatment in this community.
What experiences or abilities make you uniquely qualified to serve as judge?
I have lived in Peru for 43 years, only living elsewhere for college and law school. I have attended Peru schools, as now do my children. I go to St. Charles Catholic Church here and have volunteered here. If elected, I would be the second woman ever to be a judge in Miami County. I think it's high time that a woman be on the bench to represent us.
As far as what makes me unique for this position, other than what I’ve described above, is the fact that as a mother, I see things differently from men. I am not trying to be sexist or overly feminist, but there are differences between the sexes. I take my roll as a mom to be my first priority, I have always taken them to the office with me. They understand that sometimes mom has to work at night or on weekends and cannot always be with them. Finally, through all my experiences in life, I have the best judicial temperament for this position. The judge has to represent the entire legal system in the courtroom. The only way to do that is to be fair, calm, professional and neutral while efficiently running the court.
Name: Jacob Winkler
Age: 38
Occupation: Deputy prosecuting attorney at the Miami County Prosecutor’s Office
City of residence: Waupecong/Kokomo (Miami County)
Qualifications: Bachelor of Science in criminal justice — Indiana University Kokomo; doctorate of juris prudence, Magna Cum Laude at Thomas M. Cooley Law School at Western Michigan University; licensed to practice law in Indiana since 2011; 10-plus years of experience in both civil and criminal court; experience as both a prosecutor and defense attorney
What is the biggest issue facing the court, and what would you do about it?
To protect the integrity and impartiality of the judiciary, judicial candidates are prohibited from making any pledges or promises about a particular issue the judge of the court could encounter. With that understanding, I think an issue for all of the Miami County courts collectively is ensuring that its citizens have adequate and prompt access to the courts. As a deputy prosecutor, I see on a daily basis the amount of time each court must spend on its criminal caseloads alone. The increase is caused by several things. First, the increase in crimes occurring at the Miami Correctional Facility has resulted in the use of court time that could otherwise be available to other litigants. In the last year, I’ve been involved in a murder trial and an attempted murder trial both of which occurred at the Miami Correctional Facility. These cases currently are filed in Miami Superior Court 1. Second, undetected or untreated mental health issues often lead to both substance abuse and other criminal or delinquent behaviors. Finally, the pandemic created a backlog of cases that were not able to be resolved until now.
If elected, I would be willing to look at the caseload allocation among the three courts, with particular attention given to criminal caseloads, to ensure that each of our courts are available to other litigants who need access to the courts. I would also strive to explore any programs or services that can be offered to address mental health issues in our community.
What experiences or abilities make you uniquely qualified to serve as judge?
I have over 10 years of well-rounded experience as a practicing attorney. I started in private practice with a busy law firm in Kokomo, where I was a general practitioner in the areas of family law, estate administration, personal injury defense, criminal defense and appellate work. While in private practice, I gained vast experience in the courtroom, and was involved in several civil and criminal jury trials. A judge should be well-written and concise. I enjoy writing, and a large part of my private practice involved appellate work. I drafted dozens of briefs and arguments which were filed with the Court of Appeals and Indiana Supreme Court. I also used my writing skills as a guardian ad litem providing courts with written recommendations in child custody disputes.
In 2019, after seven years in private practice, I took a position as a deputy prosecutor in Miami County. My primary responsibilities are managing the Title IV-D Child Support Enforcement program and juvenile delinquency cases, but I also assist with major felony cases. In the last year, I’ve been involved in securing convictions in two murder trials and an attempted murder trial. I have both civil and criminal jury trial experience, and have served as both a defense attorney and a prosecutor, which sets me apart from the other candidates. Finally, I have the distinct honor of being endorsed by the Miami County Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 72.
MIAMI COUNTY COUNCIL DISTRICT 1
REPUBLICAN
Name: Brad Fruth
Age: 40
Occupation: Director of Innovation at Beck's Hybrids
City: Amboy
Qualifications: President of Miami County Area Plan Commission and president of Miami County Board of Zoning Appeals
What is the biggest issue facing the County Council, and what would you do about it?
I think there are three issues facing our county right now. The first is retaining and attracting the best county employees. I feel that we need to do more to retain our top talent in the county and improve our pay in order to attract the best talent. The second is our county's access to rural broadband. We have much to do in this area to make sure that there is a plan and a strategy on how to best use public money to help our residents have access to high speed internet. Education, health care, jobs and our entertainment all rely now on this access, and our citizens need and demand this access, just like electricity. Lastly, our county needs to have a plan on how to increase the number of housing units for families. We have a beautiful new YMCA and awesome economic development activity happening in the county, and I feel that we need to make sure that the employees of these businesses have a place in our county to live, work and play. This is going to require the county, city and towns of Miami County to work together on how we respect our agricultural land and provide opportunities for more residents to move into the county.
In your view, what is the county’s financial position right now, and what would you do to improve it?
I think that Miami County has done a good job in keeping a balanced budget the last few years. In order to create the ability to do the items I outlined above, I feel that we are going to have to increase our expenses and our income. You only have two levers to pull when it comes to generating more income, and that is to raise taxes or to increase the value of the property in the county. No one wants to raise taxes, so that leaves us with how do we create more housing opportunities in the right places within Miami County, so that we are attracting more taxpayers and therefore allowing us to increase the income into the county budget.
Name: Richard Wood
Age: 77
Occupation: Retired Delphi employee, farmer
City of residence: Bunker Hill
Qualifications: Past school board member and president; finishing second term as council member; I have run the family farm for 56 years, and have been a Miami County resident for 77 years
What is the biggest issue facing the County Council, and what would you do about it?
We need to continue to maintain fiscal responsibility so that we can keep our taxes down. I want our taxpayers to see that we are using their money in a responsible way, while still allowing Miami County to grow. Our council needs to continue to listen to the county departments on their growing and changing needs. It is our job to ensure each county department has the resources they need to serve our citizens, whether it be training, facilities, equipment or staffing. Listening to the constituents in the community is critical when making decisions that will impact individuals and businesses.
In your view, what is the county’s financial position right now, and what would you do to improve it?
The financial status of Miami County is stable and is allowing the council to look at projects which would benefit the county and the citizens. I would encourage more companies and small businesses to locate here and promote growth within the businesses that already exist within the county. This way Miami County can continue to prosper.
MIAMI COUNTY COUNCIL DISTRICT 2
REPUBLICAN
Name: Ralph Duckwall II
Age: 69
Occupation: semi-retired
City: Miami County, near Peru
Qualifications: Education in finance and a career serving my community as a lender and financial planner; many community activities where I served as the president of numerous civic organizations, including as the founding president of the Northern Indiana Community Foundation and the Miami County Community Foundation; 15+ years on the County Council with 12 years as president; I have a strong financial background and significant leadership experience, but everyday is a learning experience and I hope to continue to grow.
What is the biggest issue facing the County Council, and what would you do about it?
The biggest issue and responsibility for the County Council is our county budget. There are constant pressures to spend more money, and discerning needs from wants can be quite a challenge. The cooperation between the commissioners and the Council is a necessity for proper financial controls. The thing to remember is that no one councilperson can solve a problem. It takes all seven council members to work together and find solutions, and more often than not, the commissioners and other elected officials play an important role in dealing with financial issues.
In your view, what is the county’s financial position right now, and what would you do to improve it?
Miami County's financial position is very good, but changes in the economy and inflation are starting to strain our income. We have not always enjoyed a strong financial position. We had financial challenges just prior to the recession that began in 2009 and, shortly after that, we had to make some very drastic changes in our budget. Thanks to a great deal of cooperation among department heads and elected officials, we were able to adjust the budgets with favorable results. It was not easy and many people had to work outside their comfort zone, but we got the job done. Since that time, we have continued our vigilance over the budget and have enjoyed success. The current economy presents new problems, but I’m sure we can find ways to meet the new challenges.
Name: John Allen
Occupations: Supervisor at Kroger
City: Bunker Hill
Qualifications: Appointed to Bunker Hill Town Council in May 2021
Allen did not return the candidate questionnaire.
