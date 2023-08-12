Let's begin on a light note. Ken Agee shares, “Mike, be very careful when you write not to go too deep in your writing because you just might 'drown' as you strive to 'wax eloquent.'”
Well, permit me to “launch out into the deep” for a while.
I was in conversation with living legend Sister Reba Harris. She, in 2000, founded in Kokomo, a very effective shelter for women healing from substance abuse called “The Gilead House.”
She shared a story about riding in a car with her two great-granddaughters Riley and Raegan Harris. Raegan asked about the names of the streets.
Sister Reba informed them, “You need to know the names of the streets so that you can always find your way home.”
Agee and I were discussing the “nature of life” and agreed that we all always live between two forces, good and evil. Good is “that which is morally right and righteous” and evil is “that which is profoundly immoral and wicked.”
The choice every day is this: shall you strive to follow God or choose to follow something or someone who would present their self as “a god?”
“A god” does not have the ultimate power and authority of God. Not to mean that every “god” is evil, but it just doesn't have the same power and authority of God.
God declares, “Thou shalt have no other gods before me … for I the Lord thy God am a jealous God.” (Exodus 20:3, 5)
This “good vs. evil relationship” was at the beginning of time. Good and evil is always present. In fact, the first time God curses something in the Bible (removing something/ someone from God’s blessing) is in the Garden of Eden, where God informs the serpent that his punishment was to be “cursed and crawl on his belly and eat dust.” (Genesis 3:14)
This being the first recorded time in the Bible when “a sentencing occurred with no trial taking place.”
I can just hear Evangelist Cathy declaring, “Whenever you are not sure in life about something or someone it’s wonderful to know that Jesus is the way, the truth and the life. (St. John 14:6) How long are you going to sit on the fence? If God is the real God, follow him; if it’s Baal, follow him. (1 Kings 18:21) Jesus unequivocally declares, My sheep hear my voice, and I know them, and they follow me.” (St. John 10:27)
Well, Brother Agee, today I’m holding to this “life raft.” Sister Reba encourages us to always know our way home. God declares, “I am the Lord, I change not.” (Malachi 3:6) And yes, Jesus beacons, “Follow me!”
God desires as the gospel according to The Thompson Community Singers beacons that we love and serve God and be “Safe in His Arms!”
I’m just saying!
Oh, by the way, Sister Harris also informed me to share with you that “Riley is going to be a doctor.”
Also, president of the Common Council of the City of Kokomo Ray Collins asked me to share this with someone who needs it: “One’s first reaction to tragedy is to always trust God!"
Peace with justice and mercy, be blessed real, real good, attend worship and families matter.
