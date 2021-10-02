Gatorade introduced the slogan "Win from within," calling for one’s inner drive to be the best there is. The question asked was “Is it in you?”
Well, is the Word of God in you so that you will be the very best in living a life for Christ?
When something is in us, it dwells in us; it abides in us; it hangs around in us; it remains in us; it stays in us; it sticks around in us; it tarries in us; it lives in us; and it resides in us.
Jesus, concerning Satan’s regarding “the evil one’s” temptation attempts, answers, "It is written: 'Man shall not live on bread alone, but on every word that comes from the mouth of God.” (St. Matthew 4:4.)
In order to be effective in the process of living life, it is imperative that the Word of God dwells in you. You must allow the Word of God to have a permanent home in your heart and mind. Teaching and admonishing must come from the wisdom gained by allowing the Word of God to dwell within us. Is it in you?
Biblical truth is essential for worship. “The goal of theology should be doxology, or worship.”
“Let the word of Christ dwell in you richly in all wisdom; teaching and admonishing one another in psalms and hymns and spiritual songs, singing with grace in your hearts to the Lord. And whatsoever ye do in word or deed, do all in the name of the Lord Jesus, giving thanks to God and the Father by him.” (Colossians 3:16.)
Well, does the Word of God dwell within you, so when the trying issues of this world “stab you,” you will bleed the Word of God? When your family and friends are going through a challenging life experience, do you have an appropriate word from the Lord to encourage them? Is the Word becoming so deeply intertwined into your heartbeat that it becomes the very essence of who you are?
“Sanctify the Lord God in your hearts: and be ready always to give an answer to every man that asketh you a reason of the hope that is in you with meekness and fear.” (1 Peter 3:15.)
“Let the word of Christ dwell in you richly.” "Richly" comes from the Greek word "plousios." “Plousios” is a Greek word describing an “incredible abundance, extreme wealth, enormous influence, great prosperity, immense riches, magnificent opulence and extravagant lavishness.” Let the word of God turn you into a spiritual gold mine!
May I “go to church?” As I am sharing about the all-powerful, one true, so awesome, life-giving, supernatural, sustaining, glorious, living Word of God, I get excited! Jesus, the word that was made flesh. Oh, there is power in that name. I don't know about you, but I just get excited about the Word of God!
The Word of God makes us aware of sin and assures us that we can rise up above failure!
"Win from within.”
“Is the Word of God in you?"
I’m just saying!
Peace with justice in God’s grace, be blessed real, real good, attend worship and families matter.
