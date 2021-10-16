Robert K. Greenleaf, founder of the modern “Servant Leadership Movement,” argues that the most effective leaders are servants of their people. The leader should be a servant first, leading from a desire to better serve others and not to attain more power.
In route to obtaining anything worthwhile, there will always be persons, places, situations and things positioned to impede your forward progress. However, in the midst of prevailing distractions, keep on pursuing your quest concerning what you believe God has for you.
On the way to your destiny, fight through those prevailing distractions and hindrances by first keeping your faith in God strong and your desire to obtain what you have set out for in front of you. Paul encourages us to “press toward the mark for the prize of the high calling of God in Christ Jesus.” (Philippians 3:14.)
Second, believe that your help to make it through obstacles and roadblocks is always on the way and will come to you right on time.
Sometimes it might appear that God has forgotten you, but not so.
“For in thee, O Lord, do I hope: thou wilt hear, O Lord my God.” (Psalm 38:15.)
God answers prayer.
Daniel prayed three straight weeks for God to do something in his situation. It took precisely 21 days for assistance to get to Daniel. However, Daniel’s persistence in prayer bound the work of the enemy and loosed God’s will for Daniel’s situation. “Then said he unto me, Fear not, Daniel: for from the first day that thou didst set thine heart to understand, and to thyself before thy God, thy words were heard, and I am come for thy words. But the prince of the kingdom of Persia withstood me one and twenty days: but, lo, Michael, one of the chief princes, came to help me; and I remained there with the kings of Persia.” (Daniel 10:12-13.)
Concerning waiting on God, the Psalmist shares, “I had fainted, unless I had believed to see the goodness of the Lord in the land of the living. Wait on the Lord: be of good courage, and he shall strengthen thine heart: wait, I say, on the Lord.” (Psalm 27:13-14)
Always believe that help is on the way.
Third, your power is in serving others. Simon Peter was instructed by Jesus, “feed my sheep.” (St. John 27:17.)
Legendary basketball coach John Wooden shares, “You can't live a perfect day without doing something for someone who will never be able to repay you.”
Wait on the Lord by serving God through serving the people of God. This will relieve you from “watching the clock” while waiting on God.
Jesus declares, “I was hungry and you fed me, I was thirsty and you gave me a drink, I was homeless and you gave me a room, I was shivering and you gave me clothes, I was sick and you stopped to visit, I was in prison and you came to me … Whenever you did one of these things to someone overlooked or ignored, that was me — you did it to me.”(St. Matthew 25:35-36,40 MSG.)
Servant leadership!
I’m just saying.
Peace with justice, be blessed real, real good, attend worship and families matter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.