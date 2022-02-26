I am honored to serve as spiritual director for Anderson (Indiana) High School Boys Head Basketball Coach Don Bowling, the first African American to outright win in the North Central Conference established in 1926!
We go through life always hoping for the best in life.
Hope is what dreams are built on. Hope is a “building block” for great expectations in life. Having hope is awesome! Founder of Success Magazine Orison Swett Marden shares, “There is no medicine like hope, no incentive so great and no tonic so powerful as expectation of something better tomorrow.”
Hope is “cherishing a desire with anticipation, to want something to happen or be true, to desire with expectation of obtainment or fulfillment.”
When one has lost hope, they have really almost lost everything! No matter how dire the situation might appear, never lose hope. It’s stated, “Hope increases the sense of meaning in life and identification and realization of goals and dreams even in the midst of adversity.”
Whenever you think all is lost, remember there is always hope!
Hope: “Blessed is the man that trusteth in the Lord, and whose hope the Lord is,” (Jeremiah 17:7.) Hope: “And now abideth faith, hope, charity, these three; but the greatest of these is charity.” (1 Corinthians 13:13.)
Hope assures us there is something positive and good waiting for us down the road. “Now faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen.” (Hebrews 11:1.)
Hope is truly believing that, while it might not be bright at that moment, “the sun will come out tomorrow!” Hope expects positive outcomes in life despite what it might seem like right now. Hope desires the best in life with confidence.
The Israelites were held captive by the Babylonians. God instructed them while in their captivity to: “Build ye houses, and dwell in them; and plant gardens, and eat the fruit of them; Take ye wives, and beget sons and daughters; and take wives for your sons, and give your daughters to husbands, that they may bear sons and daughters; that ye may be increased there, and not diminished. And seek the peace of the city whither I have caused you to be carried away captives, and pray unto the Lord for it: for in the peace thereof shall ye have peace.” (Jeremiah 29:5-7.)
This was hope in action!
Hope compels us to draw closer to God. “And ye shall seek me, and find me, when ye shall search for me with all your heart.” (Jeremiah 29:13.)
Continue to actively demonstrate your hope by trusting in the power of God working in your life. “Wait on the Lord: be of good courage, and he shall strengthen thine heart: wait, I say, on the Lord.” (Psalm 27:14.)
Well, let’s go to church. “My hope is built on nothing less than Jesus blood and righteousness. I dare not trust on the sweetest frame but wholly rest on Jesus name on Christ the solid rock I stand all other ground is sinking sand!”
Keep on expecting, hoping for a blessing!
I’m just saying!
Peace with justice, be blessed real, real good, attend worship (in whatever way possible for you), families matter, and be safe!
