Beloved, let me begin this column by expressing my empathy and pastoral care to anyone reading this who has experienced some negative effect of contagion in your life or in the lives of others you know.
The term “contagious” at first might not be received with open arms.
The word contagious is defined as “something spread from one person or organism to another by direct or indirect contact. Infectious, communicable, transmittable, transmissible, transferable, spreadable, catching, epidemic, pandemic, epizootic, infective, an (emotion, feeling, or attitude) likely to spread to and affect others.”
Upon the first hearing of these terms, a not-so-favorable picture comes to mind. However, there are two sides to everything.
In order to be an effective leader, the leader must be “contagious.”
A person’s leadership style can encourage others to follow them and in turn cause a great amount of good and major productivity to take place.
Jesus declares, “follow me and I will make you … ” (St. Matthew 4:19.)
That's a very bold request to make! Jesus understands that this is the foundational credo of a true leader. It’s stated, “If you think you are a leader and no one is following you, you're only out taking a walk by yourself.”
Concerning Jesus, it was stated, “behold, the world is gone after him.” (St. John 12:19.)
Jesus shares, “My sheep hear my voice, and I know them, and they follow me: And I give unto them eternal life; and they shall never perish, neither shall any man pluck them out of my hand.” (St. John 10:27-28.)
The Apostle Paul, a very strong leader, gives all deference to Jesus' authority by telling others, “Be ye followers of me, even as I also am of Christ.” (1 Corinthians 11:1.)
When someone associates with another who is contagious, they run the risk of becoming infected and contagious also.
When you associate with Jesus Christ, you are supposed to become wonderfully “infected” and “contagious” for the Lord.
We should compel (“infect”) others by saying “follow me” as we lead persons to Christ and compel them through the power of the Holy Spirit.
American author John C. Maxwell states, “People have a tendency to adopt the attitudes of those they spend time with — to pick up on their mindset, beliefs, and approaches to challenges.”
Lead minister of Richmond Presbyterian Church, the Rev. Victor Kim, shares, “Jesus is contagious; we need to catch what he has. We need to be infected with his love, his compassion, his mercy, his kindness, his choosing.”
To the weary, sick, tired, hurting and troubled: Jesus takes the lead as a healer. “Come unto me, all ye that labour and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you, and learn of me; for I am meek and lowly in heart: and ye shall find rest unto your souls. For my yoke is easy, and my burden is light." (St. Matthew 11:28-30.)
Catch the healing power of Jesus. Follow Jesus as he enables you to embrace your healing in the manner he chooses to heal you.
Receive the “positive contagion” of the healing blood of Jesus.
Someone say "Amen!"
I’m just saying!
Peace with justice, be blessed real good, attend worship and families matter.
