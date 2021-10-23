Beloved, we are definitely “going to school” today in this column.
Howard County Sheriff Jerry Asher, Howard County Chief of Sheriff’s Chaplains Dr. John Murdoch and I (also a Howard County Sheriff's Department chaplain) were at lunch, and we began to talk in a theological manner.
Chaplain Murdoch proposed that one can “logically move to an illogical conclusion in life.”
Dr. Murdoch stated, “A person is going through some struggles in life. This person says to themselves, 'God created humankind. Humankind is created in God's Image. God is love and God loves me. All these are true facts.'
"Now, this person looks into a mirror and thinks, ‘If all this is true, and this is a picture of God's love and creativity, I don't believe God did such a great job with me.'”
“Fallacy” is a pattern of reasoning rendered invalid by a flaw in it. It is a logical structure that can neatly be expressed in a standard logical system.
"So if I am going into surgery tomorrow, please pray for me." The fallacy is that if enough people pray for me, God will protect me from harm, and my surgery will be successful with a speedy recovery.
“Brother Mike, if enough people pray to God for your successful surgery and speedy recovery, then will God make it so? So now God responds to popular opinion? If God simply grants prayers based on popularity contests, this is both unjust and absurd. Since God cannot be unjust, Mike, your claim is absurd, and therefore false!”
Well, beloved, should I become ill — and even need to go to the hospital for surgery — while I might be “illogical,” everyone “please read my lips:” Pray for me while you are at the altar! Popularly has nothing to do with it. The grace of God and the power of prayer has everything to do with it!
Sheriff Asher shares, “Thinking of God's grace makes me look to Romans 3:23, which says, 'For all have sinned and fallen short of the glory of God.' Thankfully, in Romans 5:8, we read this: 'But God demonstrates His own love for us in this: While we were still sinners, Christ died for us.' I thank God for His grace that is freely given, and that nothing we can do will make God love us more, and nothing we can do will make God love us less.”
God’s grace is unmerited favor. To some, this might not seem logical, but it’s so wonderful and true!
Gospel singer Vanessa Bell Armstrong shares, “Amazing Grace will always be my song my song of praise. For it was grace that brought my liberty. I’ll never know just how God came to love me so. But God looked beyond every one of my faults and saw all of my needs.”
Jesus' resurrection might not seem logical to some. However, Jesus asked Thomas, “Have you believed because you have seen me? Blessed are those who have not seen and yet have believed.” (St. John 20:29.)
Yes, Chaplain Murdoch, it’s illogical to believe that God does not love us!
I’m just saying!
Peace with justice, be blessed real good, attend worship and families matter.
