What do flight attendants say to people once they are seated on the airplane?
“Should the cabin lose pressure, oxygen masks will drop from the overhead area. Please place the mask over your own mouth and nose first before assisting others.”
I am currently involved in "Leadership in Times of Complexity.” This is a refresher to the Leadership Coaching Training I received in the “GPSS Leadership Coach Method” developed by Garrett Evangelical Theological Seminary and SamaraCare Consulting.
We are exploring strategies for bringing the best version of ourselves to the most tumultuous of situations. This opportunity is led by Nancy Sayer, Ph.D., LCPC PCC Partner, InterConneXion Consulting and Reginald Blount, Ph.D. associate professor of formation, leadership, and culture for Garrett-Evangelical Theological Seminary.
Last Saturday, our Zoom class interacted with the theme, “Leading with Benevolence: Being Good Stewards of Ourselves, Others, and the World.”
Our primary focus became being great stewards by being very benevolent to ourselves.
We came to acknowledge that sometimes the leader often fails to be benevolent to themselves thus exposing the need to be benevolent to ourselves.
“And one of the scribes came, and having heard them reasoning together, and perceiving that he had answered them well, asked him, 'Which is the first commandment of all?'
"And Jesus answered him, 'The first of all the commandments is, Hear, O Israel; The Lord our God is one Lord:
"'And thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind, and with all thy strength: this is the first commandment.'"
And the second is like, namely this, "Thou shalt love thy neighbor as thyself. There is none other commandment greater than these.” (St. Mark 12:28-31)
We all are leaders in one way or another and in order for anyone to do their very best leading one must establish and follow more than adequate provisions for self care.
It’s been stated, “Self-care doesn’t mean self-obsession or self-deprecation but simply taking care of yourself.”
In “To Take Care of Others, Start by Taking Care of Yourself” by Whitney Johnson and Amy Humble, they point out that a person must do the following: "Start with self-care, ask for help when you need it, ask others, “How are you?” and look for the positive and say it aloud.”
It is so very important to take good care of yourself because you are needed by so many. However the very first reason for you to take care of you is because you need yourself first!
How effective will or can we love and care for others if we fail to embrace the precious need to be great stewards of being benevolent to ourselves?
Here’s another version of “The Golden Rule.” The golden rule is “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.” Now try this, “Do unto yourself as you would desire to do unto others.” In order to effectively care for others, please have a great desire to care for and be benevolent to yourself.
Take the oxygen for yourself first.
I’m just saying!
Peace with justice, be blessed real, real good, attend worship (in whatever way possible for you), families matter and be safe!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.