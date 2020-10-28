Adams Auto Group, 1400 E. Blvd. St.

10% off discount with military ID; year round

 

Advance Auto Parts, 2250 E. Markland Ave.

  10% off discount with military ID; year round

 

Advance Auto Parts, 501 E. Markland Ave

    10% off discount with military ID; year round

 

Affordable Dentures and Implants, 2220 E. Markland

    10% off discount with military ID; year round

All American Auto Service, 810 S. Reed Road

   10% off discount with military ID; year round

 

Altered Ink, 407 E. Center Road

   10% off discount with military ID; year round

 

American Tool and Party Rental

   10% off discount with military ID; year round

 

Ashley Furniture, 5107 Center Line Drive

   20% off discount with military ID; year round

 

AT&T Store, 2130 W. Sycamore St.

   25% off discount with military ID; year round

 

Auto Zone, 3252 S. LaFountain St.

   10% off discount with military ID; year round

 

Auto Zone, 1202 E. Markland Ave.

   10% off discount with military ID; year round

Auto Zone, 915 N. Washington St.

   10% off discount with military ID; year round

 

Banner Flower Shop, 1017 S. Buckeye

   10% off discount with military ID; year round

 

Bass Appliance, 834 E. Markland Ave.

   10% off discount with military ID; year round

 

Black Wax Café, 910 N. Washington St.

    10% off discount with military ID; year round

 

Blondie’s Cookies, 1660 S. 17th St.

   10% off discount with military ID; year round

Boost Mobile, 2921 S. Washington #14

   10%-50% off

 

Bruno’s Pizza, 1215 W. Jefferson St.

   10% off discount with military ID; year round

Button Motors, 1220 E. Boulevard St.

   All departments

   Abra-5%

   Oil change parts, service-10% off

   Sales-$500 off

 

Cartridge World,2202 Boulevard

   10% off discount with military ID; year round

 

Charley’s Philly Steaks, 1610 E. Boulevard St.

   10% off discount with Military ID; year round

 

Choo Choo McGoo’s, 816 E. Markland Ave.

   10% off discount with military ID; year round

 

CJS, 4108 Cartwright Drive

   5% off new equipment year round

 

Clifford Signs, 3040 S. Lafountain St.

     10% off discount with military ID; year round

Club Oasis, 400 E. Defenbaugh St.

   10% off food only with military ID; year round

 

Coffee Junkiez, 2198 W. Sycamore St.

    25% off with military ID; year round

 

Coffee Junkiez, 2930 S. Washington St.

   25% off with military ID; year round

Colescott’s Mobil 1 Lube Express, 501 E. Center Road

   10% discount for veterans and first responders year round

 

Comics Cube, 121 E. Sycamore St.

   20% off with military ID; year round

Courtyard, 411 Kentucky Drive

   Many discounts available check when making reservations

  

Create-A-Cake, 2032 S. Elizabeth St.

   10% off with military ID; year round

Dairy Queen, 151 S. Reed Road

   10% off with military ID; year round

Dairy Queen, 2130 W. Sycamore St.

   10% off with military ID; year round

 

Degler Floor Covering, 507 N. Washington St.

   10% off products only with military ID; year round

 

Domino’s Pizza, 2304 W. Sycamore

    Ask manager for details on discount

Domino’s Pizza 2816 S. Washington St.

    Ask manager for details on discount

 

Dunham’s, Markland Mall

   10% (guns and ammo excluded) with military ID; year round

Elite, 2820 S. Lafountain St.

  Free appetizers for booked events

 

Erik’s Chevrolet, 1800 S. Reed Road

$500 off pre-owned cars, 10% off oil change, 10% off parts and labor with military ID year round

 

Family and Cosmetic Dentistry, 5111 Clinton Drive

   $1,000 off per implant

   5% veteran discount

   5% Senior discount

   Smile for Vet’s Day

   All dental procedures

 

Fired Arts, 106 N. Main St.

   10% off with military ID; year round

 

Flowers by Ivan & Rick, 404 E. Harrison St.

   20% off with military ID; year round

Gold Fever, 1027 S. Apperson Way

   10% off with military ID; year round

Gooch & Company, 1816 S. Dixon Road

   15% off with military ID; year round

Gordo’s Taco Shop, 311 E. Lincoln Road

   10% off with military ID; year round

 

Green Acres Golf Course, 1300 Green Acres Drive

     Play 18 holes for $18. Includes cart and green fees. Must present military ID and schedule tee time. Offer valid on Mondays and Tuesdays during 2020 season

GrindStone Charley’s, 3820 S. Lafountain St.

    10% off with military ID; year round

Guarantee Vacuum & Sewing Center

    10% off with military ID; year round

 

Hacienda, 2006 S. Plate St.

   10% off with military ID; year round

 

Hague Quality Water, 425 E. Center Road

   10% off with military ID; year round

Half Moon Restaurant & Brewery, 4051 S. Lafountain St.

    20% off with military ID; year round

Handy Hardware, 431 W. North St.

    10% off with military ID; year round

 

Harvey Hinklemeyers 1554 S. Dixon Road

    10% off dine in, delivery and carry out with military ID; year round

 

Hawg Heaven, 425 W. Defenbaugh St.

    10% off with military ID; year round

 

Holder Mattress, 1830 S. Reed Road

    5% off with military ID; year round

 

The Howard PS Print Shop, 2111 W. Alto Road

    10% off with military ID; year round

 

Humble Home, 2929 S. Washington St.

    10% off with military ID; year round

IHOP, 50 W 300 S

     10% off with military ID; year round

 

Indiana Hearing Aid at Kokomo, 405 E. Hoffer St.

    Free hearing test

Jarrell Dental Office, 3145 E. Alto Road

Listing to come

JoAnn Fabric, 2130 E. Markland Ave.

    15% off with military ID; year round

 

Julianno’s 2333 W. Markland Ave.

     10% off with military ID; year round

Khadija Knit Shop, 3712 S. Lafountain St.

     10% off with military ID; year round

Kirkland’s, 2128 E. Boulevard Crossing

    10% off with military ID; year round

 

Kokomo Humane Society, 729 E. Hoffer St.

    Ask manager for discounts on cats and dogs

 

Kokomo Marine, 2000 N. Phillips

    10% discount on in-stock items with military ID; year round

Kokomo Toys and Collectibles, 111 E. Sycamore St.

    10% off with military ID; year round

 

Korner Kitchen, 2016 N. Washington St.

    10% off with military ID; year round

 

Korner Kitchen, 1720 W. Boulevard St.

    10% off with military ID; year round

LaQuinta Inn & Suites, 511 Albany Drive

    10% off with military ID; year round

Legion Golf Course, 2604 S. Lafountain St.

    Discount on membership

 

Little Hoosiers, 303 N. Main St.

     25% off with military ID; year round

Lowes Home Improvement, 4005 S. Lafountain St.

     10% off with military ID; year round

Lucas Furniture & Mattress, U.S 931 South at Center Road

     20% off and free delivery with military ID; year round

 

Main Street Café, 223 N. Main St.

    10% off for veterans and first responders

 

Markland Veterinary Clinic, 1515 E. Markland Ave.

    10% off with military ID; year round

 

Mattress Firm, 2100 E. Boulevard St.

    10% off with military ID; year round

 

McAlister’s Deli, 2020 S. Reed Road

    10% off with military ID; year round

 

Merle Norman Cosmetics, 1513 E. Markland Ave.

    20% off with military ID; year round

 

Mexican Grill, 3704 S. Lafountain St.

    10% off with military ID; year round

 

McCool’s Carpet Outlet, 333 S. County Road 00EW

     5% off with military ID; year round

 

McGonigal’s, 2828 E. Markland Ave.

    10% off all services with military ID; year round

 

Mid-Central Trophy, 4015 S. Webster St.

     10% off $30 or more with military ID; year round

 

Mo Joe’s Coffee, 106 N. Main St.

    10% off with military ID; year round

Motor Wise, 1116 S. Leeds St.

    Determined by job

 

Muse Underground, 501 N. Buckeye St.

    10% off with military ID; year round

Napa Auto & Truck Parts, 117 E. Markland Ave.

    10% off with military ID; year round

Northeast Veterinary Clinic, 1605 E. North St.

    10% off with military ID; year round

Omeletty’s, 602 St.. Joseph Drive

    10% off with military ID; year round

 

One More Gym 3780 S. Reed Road

    $5 off membership

 

O’Reily Auto Parts, 1701 E. Jefferson St.

     10% off with military ID; year round

O’Reily Auto Parts, 3201 S. Lafountain St.

     10% off with military ID; year round

Oscar’s Pizza, 515 N. Buckeye

     10% off with military ID; year round

Outback Steak House, 3730 S. Reed Road

     10% off with military ID; year round

 

Palmer’s Jewelry, 101 E. Sycamore St.

     10% off with military ID; year round and free American pin

Pastariffic 3001 S. Webster

     10% off for military and first responders year round

 

Patton’s Shoe Repair

     10% off with military ID; year round

 

P.F. Hendricks & Company, 101 N. Buckeye St.

     10% off one full priced item with military ID; year round

 

Petvalu your pet-your Store, 609 N. Dixon Road

     Last Tuesday of every month 10% off everything regular priced and free dog wash

 

Pinpoint Piercing, 1017 A South Apperson Way

     10% off tattoo with military ID; year round

 

Popcorn Café, 1108 E. Markland Ave.

     10% off with military ID; year round

Print Craft Press, Inc., 524 S. Union St.

     10% off with military ID; year round

 

Prodigy Burger Bar & Grill, 1355 S. Reed Road (Markland Mall)

     10% off with military ID; year round

 

Quality Auto Clinic, Inc., 1132 S. Apperson Way

     10% off parts and labor up to $50

 

Rhum Academy of Music, 500 W. Sycamore

     10% off with military ID; year round

 

Robert Miller and Son Furniture, 1540 E. Boulevard St.

     10% off with military ID; year round

Rozzi’s, 920 Millbrook Lane

     Every Tuesday lunch buffet, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; 50% off with military ID

Russiaville Food Mart, 120 E. Main St.m Russiaville

     Free doughnut and coffee with military ID; 8 a.m. to noon year round

 

Shoe Carnival, 2148 E. Boulevard St.

     10% off with military ID; year round

 

SmokiBones BBQ, 2208 E. Markland Ave.

     10% off with military ID; year round, eat in, delivery, catering

Soremouth Tackle, 1500 N. Reed Road

     10% off with military ID; year round

 

Sound of Music, 106 W. Walnut St.

     10% off with military ID; year round

Stearn’s Mini-Warehouses Inc., 1816 W. Defenbaugh St., Suite C

     10% off with military ID; year round

Stella’s, 1411 S. Home Ave                                                                    

     10% off food with military ID; year round

Stoney’s Sourdough Pizza Co., 1425 E. Morgan St.

     10% off with military ID; year round

 

Studio Black, 910 N. Washington St.

     15% off with military ID; year round

 

Sunspot Natural Market, 3717 S. Reed Road

     10% off with military ID; year round

Super 8, 5110 Clinton Ave.

     10% off number in family with military ID; year round

 

Tailored PC’s, 421 W. North St.

     10% off with military ID; year round

The Fog Foundry, 2122 E. Markland Ave.

     10% off with military ID; year round

The Outlet, 1500 N. Reed Road

     10% off with military ID; year round

The Relax Place, 104 W. Walnut St.

    $5 off with military ID; year round

 

Thermodyn, 124 W. Elm St.

     15% off with military ID; year round

The Uniform Shop, 2913 S. Washington St.

     10% off with military ID; year round

 

Vape, 1012 S. Cooper St.

     5% off with military ID; year round

 

Verizon Authorized Retailer, TCC, 2020 E. Markland Ave.

     Discount depends on current plan. $100 per line to switch to Verizon

Wall’s Furniture 521 E. Alto Road

     10%-30% off including sale prices, free delivery and set up for veterans, active duty military and first responders

Waltman Flooring, 425 W. North St.

     10% off with military ID; year round

WCO Sales & Supply Unlimited, 5235 Council Ring Blvd.

     15% off with military ID; year round

White Lilies ‘N Paradise, 333 N. Phillips St.

     10% off with military ID; year round

 

Williams Shoes, 423 E. Lincoln Road

     10% off with military ID; year round

 

Wings ETC Grill and Pub, 113 E. Sycamore St.

     15% off with military ID; year round

 

 

 

 

 

NOT YEAR ROUND

 

Country Squire Carry Out. 502 W. Lincoln

    Nov. 6 only; 50% off any single meal with military ID

Cracker Barrel, 404 Kentucky Drive

  Nov. 11: Free piece of double chocolate fudge, Coca-Cola cake, or pumpkin pie latte with military ID

 

Great Clips Kokomo

Nov. 11: Free haircut with military ID. Valid at all Kokomo locations: 2301 E. Markland Ave., 114 N Dixon Road, and 708 S. Reed Road

 

Texas Roadhouse, 5107 Clinton Ave.

     Veterans can pick up voucher from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 11 be used at a later date for a free meal.

 

WCO Sales & Supply Unltd, 5235 Council Ring Blvd.

     25% off services from Nov. 1-Dec. 31

 

    

   

 

 

 

