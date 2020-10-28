Adams Auto Group, 1400 E. Blvd. St.
10% off discount with military ID; year round
Advance Auto Parts, 2250 E. Markland Ave.
10% off discount with military ID; year round
Advance Auto Parts, 501 E. Markland Ave
10% off discount with military ID; year round
Affordable Dentures and Implants, 2220 E. Markland
10% off discount with military ID; year round
All American Auto Service, 810 S. Reed Road
10% off discount with military ID; year round
Altered Ink, 407 E. Center Road
10% off discount with military ID; year round
American Tool and Party Rental
10% off discount with military ID; year round
Ashley Furniture, 5107 Center Line Drive
20% off discount with military ID; year round
AT&T Store, 2130 W. Sycamore St.
25% off discount with military ID; year round
Auto Zone, 3252 S. LaFountain St.
10% off discount with military ID; year round
Auto Zone, 1202 E. Markland Ave.
10% off discount with military ID; year round
Auto Zone, 915 N. Washington St.
10% off discount with military ID; year round
Banner Flower Shop, 1017 S. Buckeye
10% off discount with military ID; year round
Bass Appliance, 834 E. Markland Ave.
10% off discount with military ID; year round
Black Wax Café, 910 N. Washington St.
10% off discount with military ID; year round
Blondie’s Cookies, 1660 S. 17th St.
10% off discount with military ID; year round
Boost Mobile, 2921 S. Washington #14
10%-50% off
Bruno’s Pizza, 1215 W. Jefferson St.
10% off discount with military ID; year round
Button Motors, 1220 E. Boulevard St.
All departments
Abra-5%
Oil change parts, service-10% off
Sales-$500 off
Cartridge World,2202 Boulevard
10% off discount with military ID; year round
Charley’s Philly Steaks, 1610 E. Boulevard St.
10% off discount with Military ID; year round
Choo Choo McGoo’s, 816 E. Markland Ave.
10% off discount with military ID; year round
CJS, 4108 Cartwright Drive
5% off new equipment year round
Clifford Signs, 3040 S. Lafountain St.
10% off discount with military ID; year round
Club Oasis, 400 E. Defenbaugh St.
10% off food only with military ID; year round
Coffee Junkiez, 2198 W. Sycamore St.
25% off with military ID; year round
Coffee Junkiez, 2930 S. Washington St.
25% off with military ID; year round
Colescott’s Mobil 1 Lube Express, 501 E. Center Road
10% discount for veterans and first responders year round
Comics Cube, 121 E. Sycamore St.
20% off with military ID; year round
Courtyard, 411 Kentucky Drive
Many discounts available check when making reservations
Create-A-Cake, 2032 S. Elizabeth St.
10% off with military ID; year round
Dairy Queen, 151 S. Reed Road
10% off with military ID; year round
Dairy Queen, 2130 W. Sycamore St.
10% off with military ID; year round
Degler Floor Covering, 507 N. Washington St.
10% off products only with military ID; year round
Domino’s Pizza, 2304 W. Sycamore
Ask manager for details on discount
Domino’s Pizza 2816 S. Washington St.
Ask manager for details on discount
Dunham’s, Markland Mall
10% (guns and ammo excluded) with military ID; year round
Elite, 2820 S. Lafountain St.
Free appetizers for booked events
Erik’s Chevrolet, 1800 S. Reed Road
$500 off pre-owned cars, 10% off oil change, 10% off parts and labor with military ID year round
Family and Cosmetic Dentistry, 5111 Clinton Drive
$1,000 off per implant
5% veteran discount
5% Senior discount
Smile for Vet’s Day
All dental procedures
Fired Arts, 106 N. Main St.
10% off with military ID; year round
Flowers by Ivan & Rick, 404 E. Harrison St.
20% off with military ID; year round
Gold Fever, 1027 S. Apperson Way
10% off with military ID; year round
Gooch & Company, 1816 S. Dixon Road
15% off with military ID; year round
Gordo’s Taco Shop, 311 E. Lincoln Road
10% off with military ID; year round
Green Acres Golf Course, 1300 Green Acres Drive
Play 18 holes for $18. Includes cart and green fees. Must present military ID and schedule tee time. Offer valid on Mondays and Tuesdays during 2020 season
GrindStone Charley’s, 3820 S. Lafountain St.
10% off with military ID; year round
Guarantee Vacuum & Sewing Center
10% off with military ID; year round
Hacienda, 2006 S. Plate St.
10% off with military ID; year round
Hague Quality Water, 425 E. Center Road
10% off with military ID; year round
Half Moon Restaurant & Brewery, 4051 S. Lafountain St.
20% off with military ID; year round
Handy Hardware, 431 W. North St.
10% off with military ID; year round
Harvey Hinklemeyers 1554 S. Dixon Road
10% off dine in, delivery and carry out with military ID; year round
Hawg Heaven, 425 W. Defenbaugh St.
10% off with military ID; year round
Holder Mattress, 1830 S. Reed Road
5% off with military ID; year round
The Howard PS Print Shop, 2111 W. Alto Road
10% off with military ID; year round
Humble Home, 2929 S. Washington St.
10% off with military ID; year round
IHOP, 50 W 300 S
10% off with military ID; year round
Indiana Hearing Aid at Kokomo, 405 E. Hoffer St.
Free hearing test
Jarrell Dental Office, 3145 E. Alto Road
Listing to come
JoAnn Fabric, 2130 E. Markland Ave.
15% off with military ID; year round
Julianno’s 2333 W. Markland Ave.
10% off with military ID; year round
Khadija Knit Shop, 3712 S. Lafountain St.
10% off with military ID; year round
Kirkland’s, 2128 E. Boulevard Crossing
10% off with military ID; year round
Kokomo Humane Society, 729 E. Hoffer St.
Ask manager for discounts on cats and dogs
Kokomo Marine, 2000 N. Phillips
10% discount on in-stock items with military ID; year round
Kokomo Toys and Collectibles, 111 E. Sycamore St.
10% off with military ID; year round
Korner Kitchen, 2016 N. Washington St.
10% off with military ID; year round
Korner Kitchen, 1720 W. Boulevard St.
10% off with military ID; year round
LaQuinta Inn & Suites, 511 Albany Drive
10% off with military ID; year round
Legion Golf Course, 2604 S. Lafountain St.
Discount on membership
Little Hoosiers, 303 N. Main St.
25% off with military ID; year round
Lowes Home Improvement, 4005 S. Lafountain St.
10% off with military ID; year round
Lucas Furniture & Mattress, U.S 931 South at Center Road
20% off and free delivery with military ID; year round
Main Street Café, 223 N. Main St.
10% off for veterans and first responders
Markland Veterinary Clinic, 1515 E. Markland Ave.
10% off with military ID; year round
Mattress Firm, 2100 E. Boulevard St.
10% off with military ID; year round
McAlister’s Deli, 2020 S. Reed Road
10% off with military ID; year round
Merle Norman Cosmetics, 1513 E. Markland Ave.
20% off with military ID; year round
Mexican Grill, 3704 S. Lafountain St.
10% off with military ID; year round
McCool’s Carpet Outlet, 333 S. County Road 00EW
5% off with military ID; year round
McGonigal’s, 2828 E. Markland Ave.
10% off all services with military ID; year round
Mid-Central Trophy, 4015 S. Webster St.
10% off $30 or more with military ID; year round
Mo Joe’s Coffee, 106 N. Main St.
10% off with military ID; year round
Motor Wise, 1116 S. Leeds St.
Determined by job
Muse Underground, 501 N. Buckeye St.
10% off with military ID; year round
Napa Auto & Truck Parts, 117 E. Markland Ave.
10% off with military ID; year round
Northeast Veterinary Clinic, 1605 E. North St.
10% off with military ID; year round
Omeletty’s, 602 St.. Joseph Drive
10% off with military ID; year round
One More Gym 3780 S. Reed Road
$5 off membership
O’Reily Auto Parts, 1701 E. Jefferson St.
10% off with military ID; year round
O’Reily Auto Parts, 3201 S. Lafountain St.
10% off with military ID; year round
Oscar’s Pizza, 515 N. Buckeye
10% off with military ID; year round
Outback Steak House, 3730 S. Reed Road
10% off with military ID; year round
Palmer’s Jewelry, 101 E. Sycamore St.
10% off with military ID; year round and free American pin
Pastariffic 3001 S. Webster
10% off for military and first responders year round
Patton’s Shoe Repair
10% off with military ID; year round
P.F. Hendricks & Company, 101 N. Buckeye St.
10% off one full priced item with military ID; year round
Petvalu your pet-your Store, 609 N. Dixon Road
Last Tuesday of every month 10% off everything regular priced and free dog wash
Pinpoint Piercing, 1017 A South Apperson Way
10% off tattoo with military ID; year round
Popcorn Café, 1108 E. Markland Ave.
10% off with military ID; year round
Print Craft Press, Inc., 524 S. Union St.
10% off with military ID; year round
Prodigy Burger Bar & Grill, 1355 S. Reed Road (Markland Mall)
10% off with military ID; year round
Quality Auto Clinic, Inc., 1132 S. Apperson Way
10% off parts and labor up to $50
Rhum Academy of Music, 500 W. Sycamore
10% off with military ID; year round
Robert Miller and Son Furniture, 1540 E. Boulevard St.
10% off with military ID; year round
Rozzi’s, 920 Millbrook Lane
Every Tuesday lunch buffet, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; 50% off with military ID
Russiaville Food Mart, 120 E. Main St.m Russiaville
Free doughnut and coffee with military ID; 8 a.m. to noon year round
Shoe Carnival, 2148 E. Boulevard St.
10% off with military ID; year round
SmokiBones BBQ, 2208 E. Markland Ave.
10% off with military ID; year round, eat in, delivery, catering
Soremouth Tackle, 1500 N. Reed Road
10% off with military ID; year round
Sound of Music, 106 W. Walnut St.
10% off with military ID; year round
Stearn’s Mini-Warehouses Inc., 1816 W. Defenbaugh St., Suite C
10% off with military ID; year round
Stella’s, 1411 S. Home Ave
10% off food with military ID; year round
Stoney’s Sourdough Pizza Co., 1425 E. Morgan St.
10% off with military ID; year round
Studio Black, 910 N. Washington St.
15% off with military ID; year round
Sunspot Natural Market, 3717 S. Reed Road
10% off with military ID; year round
Super 8, 5110 Clinton Ave.
10% off number in family with military ID; year round
Tailored PC’s, 421 W. North St.
10% off with military ID; year round
The Fog Foundry, 2122 E. Markland Ave.
10% off with military ID; year round
The Outlet, 1500 N. Reed Road
10% off with military ID; year round
The Relax Place, 104 W. Walnut St.
$5 off with military ID; year round
Thermodyn, 124 W. Elm St.
15% off with military ID; year round
The Uniform Shop, 2913 S. Washington St.
10% off with military ID; year round
Vape, 1012 S. Cooper St.
5% off with military ID; year round
Verizon Authorized Retailer, TCC, 2020 E. Markland Ave.
Discount depends on current plan. $100 per line to switch to Verizon
Wall’s Furniture 521 E. Alto Road
10%-30% off including sale prices, free delivery and set up for veterans, active duty military and first responders
Waltman Flooring, 425 W. North St.
10% off with military ID; year round
WCO Sales & Supply Unlimited, 5235 Council Ring Blvd.
15% off with military ID; year round
White Lilies ‘N Paradise, 333 N. Phillips St.
10% off with military ID; year round
Williams Shoes, 423 E. Lincoln Road
10% off with military ID; year round
Wings ETC Grill and Pub, 113 E. Sycamore St.
15% off with military ID; year round
NOT YEAR ROUND
Country Squire Carry Out. 502 W. Lincoln
Nov. 6 only; 50% off any single meal with military ID
Cracker Barrel, 404 Kentucky Drive
Nov. 11: Free piece of double chocolate fudge, Coca-Cola cake, or pumpkin pie latte with military ID
Great Clips Kokomo
Nov. 11: Free haircut with military ID. Valid at all Kokomo locations: 2301 E. Markland Ave., 114 N Dixon Road, and 708 S. Reed Road
Texas Roadhouse, 5107 Clinton Ave.
Veterans can pick up voucher from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 11 be used at a later date for a free meal.
WCO Sales & Supply Unltd, 5235 Council Ring Blvd.
25% off services from Nov. 1-Dec. 31
