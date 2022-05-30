The body of 80-year-old Betty Stroup, a Kokomo woman who disappeared Thursday morning on the county's north east side, was discovered Sunday evening less than a mile from her residence.
According to a Howard County Sheriff's Office media release, Stroup and her dog Cookie were both found dead in a ditch near the 1700 block of North Reed Road. An autopsy will be conducted Tuesday at the direction of the Howard County Coroner's Office.
Stroup — who had advanced dementia — was reported missing shortly before 4 a.m. Thursday, and detectives said at the time that she had no identification, money or medications on her.
Organized search parties canvassed the city over the next several days, which prompted numerous tips related to the woman's potential whereabouts.
Police did not indicate how long Stroup had been in the ditch where she was eventually located or how she died. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday, and the death is still under investigation.
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Det. Rod Shaffer at 765-614-3475.
