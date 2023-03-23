Police report that Kelsie Thompson, a Kokomo woman who was reported missing earlier this week after not having been seen for over a month, has been found and she is safe.
Thompson was located out-of-state, per a Kokomo Police Department media release, and she reportedly declined any assistance from law enforcement.
On March 16, KPD was dispatched to a residence in the 800 block of Rainbow Circle in reference to Thompson's disappearance.
At the time, loved ones had last seen Thompson on Feb. 17, and numerous leads came up empty until now.
