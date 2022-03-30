PERU — Mississinewa Lake is in the middle of constructing what will be the largest bathroom and shower facility at any state park after receiving over $500,000 in deferred maintenance funding from the state.
Park Manager Jordan Epp said they have demolished two of the six bathroom and shower facilities that were built in the 1970s and are constructing a new, fully concrete comfort station that will be as large as both of the former facilities combined.
He said the new station will be located in the campground area and have ADA-accessible bathrooms, showers and parking. It will also have individual showering stalls.
Epp said the biggest complaint for campground users has been the outdated bathroom facilities, which have open showers divided by partitions. He said some families with young children don’t feel comfortable taking their kids into those showers.
“This new facility will be very nice,” Epp said. “We’ve had a lot of response on this, and it’s all been pretty positive.”
The project comes after the Indiana General Assembly added $150 million to the 2020-2021 budget for deferred maintenance, with the intention of at least $100 million going to DNR to start overdue upkeep of its more than 100 properties.
Epp said Mississinewa Lake in 2021 received over $100,000 for upgrade projects on the park’s water tower and wastewater facility, which were completed last spring.
This year, the park received over $500,000 for the new bathroom and shower facility from the deferred maintenance money.
“Water quality is really important for us,” Epp said. “It’s critical for our operations, so it was all beneficial to our everyday users. But this facility is the first deferred maintenance project that is really visible to the general public.”
Epp said the park may construct another new bathroom and shower facility next year, but whether the project happens depends on funding.
The new facility comes as the park has seen its busiest camping seasons in history. Epp said the campground’s 468 sites were completely booked every weekend last year. It was the nearly the same story in 2020.
“We foresee similar numbers this year and we’re excited about it,” he said. “We have a brand new beach facility and our fireworks again this year, so it’s going to be a great season.”
