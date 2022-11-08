School board incumbents across Howard, Miami and Tipton counties faced challenges this election cycle, and not everyone retained their seats.
Western’s Jill Newby narrowly staved off challenger Dean Leicht in one of the closest school board races in Howard County. She retained her Honey Creek Township seat by less than 100 votes, according to unofficial results Tuesday.
“I was sweating it out, I would say,” Newby said. “I just didn’t know. I feel very fortunate that I squeaked it out.”
Newby received 32.4% of the vote. Leicht received 30.5% of the vote. Rhiannon Thompson finished a distant third, garnering 16%.
“I had two worthy opponents,” Newby said.
Leicht made a hard push for the school board seat this election cycle. Yard signs and billboards dotted the Western school district with his name.
The other contested race at Western, an at-large seat, turned out to be another close call. Joey Dyer beat out Greg Stephens by less than 100 votes, receiving 30% of the vote.
With Dyer’s win, Cindy Hurst’s time on the school board will come to a close. She was appointed to the seat this summer, following a vacancy. She finished in third.
Two other Western board members were unopposed: Scott Gaskins and Harry Kenworthy. They’ll return for another term.
Here’s how other school board races around the area turned out:
Eastern
Two candidates ran unopposed.
Current board president and longtime board member Brian Day remains on the board.
Abbee Summers will occupy an at-large seat. She is the sister of Aimee Romero, who once held the same seat.
Northwestern
It was a newcomer who received the most votes in a four-person field for two spots on the Northwestern School Board.
Ken Ortman received 28% of the vote, more than either of the incumbents.
“I know a lot of people I spoke with … were looking for something new and some change,” Ortman said. “I probably look at things differently than most of them do and (have) a fresh perspective.”
Board president Ted Merrell came in second, holding on to his seat.
With Ortman’s victory, incumbent Jenny Kelly will not return to the board. She received 16% of the vote, good for third place.
Taylor
Shawn Haus unseated incumbent Cathy Mathews for the District 1 spot on the Taylor School Board.
He received 32% of the vote.
Incumbents Dennis Marler and Bill Brubaker were unopposed.
Maconaquah
Three incumbents faced challenges in their reelection campaigns for Maconaquah School Board, but only two out of the three will return.
Greg Bevington was the odd man out, losing to Rex Betzner in the District 4 race.
Betzner received 46.7% of the vote, compared to Bevington’s 29.9%. Tonya Philpot came in third.
Robert Daine and Allen Willson both held on to their seats, defeating Jill Sharp and Keith Kile respectively.
The trio of Betzner, Kile and Sharp campaigned together, with campaign signs touting all three.
Peru
It was a mixed bag for three Peru School Board members who were up for reelection.
Incumbents Jarrod Ellis and Charles Wagner lost their seats.
Challengers David Hoover and Tommie Beattie were the top two vote getters, garnering 26.8% and 19.8% of the vote, respectively.
Brittany Justice, the third incumbent, held on to her seat, coming in third.
Tipton
There will be three new members of the Tipton School Board come January.
Jason Springer and Eric Underwood received the most votes among four people for two city of Tipton seats on the school board.
Springer received 30% of the vote. Underwood received 27%.
Their victories unseat incumbent Chris McNew.
Robert Cochrane is the other new face coming to the school board. He was unopposed in Cicero Township.
Tri-Central
Tri-Central School Board member Kolby Dickover lost against Jerry Fernung for an at-large seat.
Both are incumbents, but Dickover, the board president, moved out of the township where he once resided. This meant he had to run for the at-large seat against his fellow board member.
Fernung received 53% of the vote. Dickover received 47%.
Kreg Salsbery will be a new face on the board. He ran unopposed for the Liberty Township seat, once occupied by Dickover.
Dan DeLong also ran unopposed.
