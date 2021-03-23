After a local kindergartner learned about the life of Martin Luther King Jr. in school, he asked his grandmother if they could help someone in need, perhaps someone who is homeless.
Robin Miller expected her grandson, Jaylin Frazier, to eventually lose interest, but he didn’t. Every week, he asked Miller if they could go out and find a homeless person to help.
Eventually, Miller suggested they go help many people by donating a check and food to Kokomo Rescue Mission (KRM) on March 10.
“I did it because I felt like people should be nice,” Frazier said. “I just want people to be nice to each other.”
BIGGER AND STRONGER
The 6-year-old learned about the 1960s civil rights movement from an MLK remembrance event at his school, Acacia Academy. He spoke about the violence that Black people experienced as they fought for their rights.
“When Martin Luther King was (marching), there was so much violence,” he said. “The white people used dogs to attack Black people. I don’t want that to happen again.”
Frazier and his cousins stay with Miller two days a week, and he didn’t let his idea go. When he first brought up the idea to help someone in need, he insisted on going out and finding someone to help on the streets, but Miller explained to him it would be best to donate to the mission.
With Miller and cousins in tow, Frazier brought cookies, fresh fruits, vegetables and bottled water to KRM.
“It felt good to me, and kind to me, and sweet to me,” he said. “I wanted to give them fruits and veggies so they could get bigger and stronger. And water, so they can get hydrated.”
HELPING PEOPLE
Van Taylor, KRM executive director, said he was moved by the young humanitarian.
“He’s such a remarkable young man,” he said. “Jaylin wants to come alongside people who are experiencing hurt in their life, or experience difficulty in their life, and he wants to stand beside them, even at this young age. I’m just so impressed.”
Frazier was outside playing when it was time to speak with the Kokomo Tribune, but he didn’t complain about cutting playtime short.
While the impact of King was important, Frazier spent as much time emphasizing how much he wanted to help people in need. He spoke excitedly about the perks of nutritious foods and why it’s important that everyone has access to them.
When he let his grandma speak, she said Frazier came up with the plan all by himself without adult guidance.
“This was all his idea,” she said, with an exasperated laugh. “I mean, I didn’t plan the fresh fruit and veggies. That was him. This was all him.”
Kindness is Frazier’s go-to attitude, Miller said. For example, one morning Miller was getting herself coffee at a drive-through when Frazier asked for cinnamon rolls, but she forgot to order them.
“’What kind of Nana am I? I am so sorry.’” she said. “But he did not have a meltdown. Jaylin just said, ‘Nana, it’s ok, sometimes you make mistakes and sometimes I make mistakes.’ That’s what he said.”
IT TAKES A VILLAGE
While the gifts were Frazier’s idea, Miller wanted to give credit where credit is due. She raved about Acacia Academy; Frazier’s teacher, Lora Hostetler; and the impact the small school has had on her grandchildren.
Hostetler taught all of Miller’s grandchildren for kindergarten, which she said was a blessing.
“She sees the best in these kids and knows how to get it out of them,” Miller said. “Jaylin’s class is so small that Mrs. Hostetler can intimately get to know each family and really meet them where they are.”
Acacia Academy doesn’t shy away from difficult topics, like those of race, Miller said. Frazier has pointed out that “his Nana has white skin, he has brown skin, and Dr. King has skin darker than him.”
“He says, ‘But God likes all of our skin colors,’” she said. “That school has left such an impression him, it’s really remarkable. ... that’s Mrs. Hostetler.”
One of Miller’s closest friends is from Nigeria, where the old adage “It takes a village to raise a child” rings true.
“I see that working in (Acacia Academy),” she said. “I really see how they depend on us and we depend on them.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.