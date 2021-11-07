After more than seven decades in business, Moody Cycle, a local motorcycle dealership and repair shop in the 300 block of South Purdum Street, closed its doors last week for what’s likely to be the final time.
“It is with great sadness that I am announcing that we are closing the doors immediately,” a post sent out last week on the shop’s Facebook page stated. “It is with a heavy heart to have to do this after the business has been helping riders for 71 years.”
The closure went into effect Nov. 1.
That same post cited struggles with supply chain issues and the inability to get motorcycle parts in a timely manner as part of the overall problem, as well as online purchases significantly affecting the businesses “bottom line.”
According to their website, local entrepreneur George Moody fell in love with motorcycles from an early age, purchasing his first one when he was just 16.
After coming home from World War II, Moody started working on motorcycles out of his house, and word spread quickly throughout the community about his “work ethic and enthusiasm,” the businesses online biography states.
That customer demand and support culminated in the opening of Moody Cycle in March 1950.
Moody then retired in 1981, leaving the ownership of the shop to two of his sons — Dave and Jay — the website noted.
The pair ran Moody Cycle until their own retirements in 2016, the biography states.
News of the shop’s closure was immediately met with sadness throughout social media, with many loyal customers leaving notes of shock, encouragement and memories on Moody Cycle’s Facebook page.
As of Saturday evening, that original Facebook post mentioning the shop’s closure had over 160 shares and 60 comments.
“Buy local any chance you get,” one comment read, citing the efforts of “mom and pop” shops throughout the country to just stay afloat over the course of the pandemic.
“A part of Kokomo history, a part of our life and always a part of my heart,” another comment read in part.
Those associated with Moody Cycle declined an interview with the Tribune and also did not elaborate on the future of the building or its contents at this time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.