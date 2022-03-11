BUNKER HILL — Two more inmates are suing Miami Correctional Facility for living conditions they describe as torture, including being shocked by live wires and sleeping in cells flooded with sewage.
Twenty-six inmates are now suing the facility over claims they were subjected to cruel and unusual punishment due to the living conditions inside the restrictive housing units.
The lawsuits have all been filed by the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana on behalf of the inmates. Six lawsuits were initially filed in July, with new complaints coming nearly every month since.
Nearly all the prisoners allege they were forced to live in darkness for sometimes months because the prison never fixed broken light fixtures and replaced broken windows with sheet metal, blocking out light and allowing cold weather to pour in.
Inmate Jake Priscal said in his lawsuit that he was placed in a restrictive housing cell in December 2020, where he remained for 30 to 45 days.
During that time, the only window in the cell was completely obstructed by a sheet of metal and the one light in the cell was broken, leaving him in near total darkness, according to the lawsuit.
Priscal alleges it was so cold in the cell that he couldn’t sleep. He attempted to stop the flow of cold air into his cell by stuffing his clothing in the gaps between the metal plate and the cell, but the cold air continued to pour in.
The lawsuit says Priscal’s cell constantly flooded with water containing urine and feces from other cells, but he was only allowed a shower once a week for around 15 minutes.
Priscal alleges he lost all sense of time being confined in the dark cell and his mental health was negatively affected. The lawsuit says he still suffers from night terrors and other effects from being locked in the dark for a prolonged period.
In the second lawsuit, inmate Jeremy Winners said he was placed in restrictive housing cells from approximately August through October of 2020.
During that time, he lived in near-total darkness. The lawsuit says Winners has a history of severe mental health issues and being in constant darkness caused him severe emotional and psychiatric problems.
Winners was seen repeatedly while in the two cells by mental health staff, who indicated that he should not be placed in the dark because of the negative effects on his mental health, according the lawsuit.
The lawsuit says Winners became so distraught by the living conditions that he swallowed razor blades.
“Placing a person in prolonged, isolated darkness for an extended period is a form of torture,” the lawsuit says. “It is particularly problematic if the person has preexisting mental health issues.”
The lawsuit also alleges Winners was shocked by the live wires hanging from the ceiling, which ended up starting fires inside the cells. Winners was found guilty of starting the fires by the prison, but he denies that he started them, according to the lawsuit.
The lawsuits assert that prison officials violated the inmates’ Eighth Amendment rights, which bans cruel and unusual punishment, and are liable for compensatory and punitive damages.
Kenneth Falk, legal director of the ACLU of Indiana, said stories continue to emerge from the prion’s restrictive housing unit that “shock the conscience and violate the Constitution.”
“The Eighth Amendment requires that incarcerated people must receive the minimal civilized measures of life’s necessities — a baseline standard that officials at Miami Correctional Facility are consistently failing to meet,” he said in a release.
The Indiana Department of Correction said in an email it does not comment on active litigation.
