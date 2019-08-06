CAREGIVER AND FRIEND Nancy Buckner, left, helps Virginia Close with daily chores and meals allowing her to stay at her son and daughter-in-law's home. “I’m a senior citizen taking care of a senior citizen,” Buckner said with a smile. “We have a ball together. She has to get her fingernails done, her toenails done … I call her high maintenance, but in a good way. We’ve had a lot of fun together.” Photo by Don Knight, The Herald Bulletin.