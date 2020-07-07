The Kokomo Summer Concert Series schedule has changed again due to the coronavirus pandemic. Some acts planning to perform in Kokomo have canceled their tours due to COVID-19, leaving the concert series with five shows total.
They are:
July 25: Rhumfest
Aug. 15: Weberfest
Aug. 22: Kokomo Symphony Orchestra, "Pops in the Park"
Sept. 19: Summer Solstice Fest Feat. Free Fallin', a Tom Petty Tribute Band.
Sept. 26: Carver Center Summer Celebration.
Mayor Tyler Moore spoke about the changes on Z92.5.
"Those few acts who were on the schedule have asked to be given credit toward next year's schedule," he said.
Some of the performers that plan to return next year include Brian Fallon and the Howling Wind, Cinderella's Tom Kiefer and Mike Sinatra.
For more information, visit www.visitkokomo.org/kokomosummerseries.
