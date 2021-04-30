More than 2,000 people in Howard County were without power late Friday afternoon.
According to Duke Energy, there were 2,404 residents without power and 13 active outages as 11:30 a.m. Power is expected to be restored at 2 p.m., Duke officials stated on their website.
The outages occurred as the National Weather Service reported high wind gusts are possible Friday.
At 11:30 am., the NWS reported north-northwest winds at between 25 to 35 mph, with higher wind gusts possible.
