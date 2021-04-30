Power Outages 07.jpg

Lineman Karrie Welker grounds wires before Bufford Tree Service cuts the tree branch that had fallen across the lines just south of Ind. 22 on Hickory Lane in this Aug. 11, 2020, file photo.

 Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune

More than 2,000 people in Howard County were without power late Friday afternoon.

According to Duke Energy, there were 2,404 residents without power and 13 active outages as 11:30 a.m. Power is expected to be restored at 2 p.m., Duke officials stated on their website.

The outages occurred as the National Weather Service reported high wind gusts are possible Friday.

At 11:30 am., the NWS reported north-northwest winds at between 25 to 35 mph, with higher wind gusts possible.

