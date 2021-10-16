In 2008, Pamela Ostler was diagnosed with breast cancer. In 2013, her daughter, Melissa Ruse, was diagnosed with cervical cancer. What helped them get through it all? Each other.
It started when Ostler went for a routine mammogram. The screening showed a small lump in one of her breasts, so she was scheduled to return for another mammogram six months later.
During the follow up screening, it appeared the lump had disappeared and Ostler was fine. But at another routine mammogram a year after, the lump was back. Her doctors did a biopsy and discovered it was cancerous.
The procedure to remove her cancer was fairly smooth, Ostler said. It was what came after that was the tough part.
Ostler had to start radiation therapy to ensure the cancer didn’t come back or spread. But after only three months, she had to stop because the radiation was burning her skin.
“I couldn’t wear a bra,” Ostler said. “I had to wear tank tops the whole time.”
Ruse said it was a rough time for her mother.
“It was like her skin was falling apart,” Ruse said.
Ostler’s doctors prescribed her a cream and waited for her to skin to heal before they started radiation again. Following her last radiation treatment, Ostler has been cancer-free for over a decade now. Her last mammogram a little over a month ago showed she is still in the clear.
But Ostler’s remission didn’t mean the women were done dealing with cancer. In 2013, Ruse was diagnosed with cervical cancer.
Like Ostler’s experience, Ruse found that the procedure to remove her cancer was fairly straightforward. She’s been cancer-free since then.
Both Ostler and Ruse were treated at Community Howard Regional Health, and they said they both felt taken care of through the process. But more than anything, the women recall staying by each others’ sides through both diagnoses and treatments.
“I was the only support my mom had,” Ruse said. “I went to every appointment, every radiation treatment, every mammogram. I was her rock and she was my rock.”
That support meant everything, Ostler said.
“She was the only one with me through the whole process,” Ostler said. “I’m glad I was able to do the same for her.”
Today, the mother-daughter pair continue to provide support to each other. They live right next door to each other, and each year they attend local Relay for Life events, where they sign their names alongside other survivors. They participate in the survivor lap and the caregiver lap together, and they remember the family they’ve lost to cancer.
Ostler even has a tattoo inspired by Relay for Life in honor of her daughter and the doctor who helped her through treatments.
“Going through the relays, they show you a lot of love,” Ostler said.
