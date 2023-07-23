Police say the non-custodial mother and grandmother of an 11-month-old boy that was reported missing earlier this month are now facing charges related to his alleged abduction.
Dominique Small was reported missing on Wednesday, July 12, from an apartment in the 300 block of West Walnut Street, where the boy reportedly lives with his father, according to court documents.
Per a probable cause affidavit filed in the case, Small was recently removed from the care of his mother — 32-year-old April Spence — and placed in the care of his father, though Spence was still reportedly allowed supervised visitation.
Spence reportedly had visitation on July 12, though court documents indicated that she called to cancel it.
Then on that morning, as highlighted in the court documents, Small’s father reportedly left the child in the care of a relative while he went to work.
Around 10 a.m., according to the relative’s testimony to police, she went to the bathroom, came back out and the child was reportedly gone.
The car seat and diaper bag were also missing, per court records, leading the relative to believe that Spence had allegedly taken the boy.
Further investigation — including surveillance footage — led police to also believe that a black 2013 Ford Escape, driven by 61-year-old Robin Spence, April’s mother, was seen around the area at the time the alleged abduction occurred, the probable cause affidavit stated.
At that point, authorities issued an Amber Alert.
Investigators were also able to reportedly track Amber Spence’s cellphone, which authorities say led to Mercer County, Ohio.
Eventually, Ohio law enforcement officers were able to execute a traffic stop on the Ford, court records note, and police state that the two women were found inside the vehicle, along with the 11-month-old boy.
April Spence and Robin Spence are both currently facing felony charges of burglary and interference with custody, according to court records.
Police state that April Spence — who is still in custody in Ohio — is also facing additional charges related to the traffic stop.
Robin Spence is being held at the Howard County Jail on a $20,000 cash bond, with no 10%.
Investigators say that Small was safely taken from the scene, and he has since been reunited with his father.
